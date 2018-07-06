13 things to do in Madison this weekend (July 6-8)

1 of 14
Friday - Sunday: National Women's Music Festival at The Marriott
A music festival? At the Marriott? Yes! With two stages and nearly two dozen acts from around the world spanning genres from rock to jazz to full orchestra, this event highlights the talents and contributions of women in the arts. In addition to performances, there’s also an incredible range of workshops on topics ranging from songwriting to self defense. Find the schedule at nwmf.info.
Friday: Ray LaMontagne + Neko Case at Breese Stevens Field
When your head’s in the right (or wrong?) place, your heart will break anew with every soulful, raspy-voiced performance from singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne, who burst on the scene with Trouble in 2005. He’s just as good at political outrage (“How Come?”) as the nostalgia of love (“For the Summer”). In any just world, Neko Case is no second banana. Expect a set leaning heavily on songs from Hell-On, her latest, genre-defying release. Click here for more info.
Andy Goodwin
Friday - Sunday: Catfish River Music Festival
Fans of all brands of folk music shouldn’t miss this year’s Catfish River Music Festival, which is set to feature a strong cross-section of performers, both local (Boo Bradley, David Landau, MoonHouse) and regional (Charlie Parr, The Way Down Wanderers). Saturday will be especially noteworthy, as Grammy-nominated songwriters’ songwriter Robbie Fulks (pictured) will headline. Plus, Catfish River is in Stoughton, and there’s no better pairing than timeless Americana and quaint, small-town America. Click here for more info.
Friday: Sarah Longfield at The Red Zone
You can bet the players in the audience will be in the front row watching what virtuoso seven- and eight-string guitarist Sarah Longfield is doing with her axe; everyone else will be equally amazed by the mind-bending sounds coming from the stage. Longfield, formerly leader of prog-metal instrumentalists The Fine Constant, has been piling up subscribers on her YouTube channel for a decade with popular videos such as a cover of "Bleed" by the Swedish metal band Meshuggah. With Tanzen, Living in Fearless Entropy, Dead/Awake, Constance. Click here for more info.
Friday: Eilen Jewell at North Street Cabaret
Americana singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell's latest album, Down Hearted Blues, eschews original songs for a chance to put her stamp on a set of songs by blues and R&B artists both well-known and rediscovered. Longtime listeners will know the blues has always been a part of how Jewell mixes up her own folk-based songs (along with country and rock as needed), and these new recastings of vintage songs will really set the joint alight up close and in person at the Cabaret. Click here for more info.
Saturday + Sunday: Farmers' Markets (Various Locations)
Pretty much everyone knows about the Dane County Farmers' Market. But Madison hosts Farmers' Markets elsewhere in the city just about every single day of the week. On Saturday, in addition to the aforementioned market around the Capitol Square, there's the Elver Park Farmers' Market and the Hilldale Farmers' Market. On Sunday, there's the Northside Farmers' Market, the Monona Farmers' Market and the Monroe Street Farmers' Market. Each market boasts its own unique products. And you're almost guaranteed to bump into your neighbors.
Saturday: Droids Attack Beer Party at Bos Meadery
Madison metal gods Droids Attack have unleashed the latest creation in their craft beer series, Mashenomak Imperial Rye Lager. Created in collaboration with local craft brewery Ale Asylum, this beast of a brew will be on tap (scope out the light-up robot tap handle) with a limited amount available for purchase in bottles at the event. Party starts at noon, so get there early if you want to score a bottle. The band will also be performing, with opening acts The Gran Fury and Shogun. Click here for more info.
Saturday - Sunday: Madison Early Music Festival at UW-Madison
UW’s annual celebration of centuries-old musical traditions continues with a concert series (titled A Cabinet of Curiosities: Journey to Lübeck) focusing on music from Northern Germany during the Protestant Reformation. Works from this time period would go on to influence Baroque-era composers Handel and Bach as well as activists such as Martin Luther. The series includes performances from local and touring early music ensembles, including Baroque band Quicksilver, the Renaissance re-enactors Piffaro (pictured), and public lectures and dance lessons by university faculty. Find the full schedule at memf.wisc.edu.
Saturday: Ahree Lee & Ariel Wood at Arts + Literature Laboratory
ALL hosts an opening reception for new exhibits by a pair of multimedia artists. Ahree Lee’s Sum > Parts uses video art made of home movies, photographs and poetry to explore a personal narrative surrounding the construction of her identity. Ariel Wood’s exhibit, it flows in curves, shows her recent sculptural works alongside video art exploring honesty by questioning the rigidity of truth in her manipulation of familiar objects. Exhibitions on view July 7-July 28, 2018; artist talks and opening reception on Saturday from 6-9pm.
Saturday: Fitchburg Festival of Speed at Agora Pavilion
This first-time event combines local food and craft beer, activities for kids, 1-mile and 5K runs, and the Wisconsin Cycling Association’s Criterium State Championships. As if that wasn’t enough, the evening brings a concert featuring Nashville country duo Walker McGuire (pictured), plus sets by MAMA winners The Rotation and blues-rockers the Ryan McGrath Band. And admission is free! Click here for more info.
Sunday: Fly-in Breakfast at Middleton Airport
Gas up your Cessna, it’s time for the annual breakfast hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 93. Enjoy pancakes, sausages, eggs and cinnamon rolls, and check out some cool planes. Meal is $8 for adults; $3 for kids. Call Roger with questions at 608-335-3322. At Middleton Municipal Airport, 8300 Airport Road, 7:30 am-noon. Click here for more info.
Mad-City Ski Team
Sunday: Mad-City Ski Team at Warner Beach
High water levels on Lake Monona have temporarily relocated Mad-City Ski Team's Sunday ski shows from Law Park to Warner Beach. Bummer for the downtowners, total score for the north-siders! Click here for more info.
Sunday: "The New World Horror" at High Noon Saloon
Madison-based writer/director Adam Schabow aims to, well, reanimate classic horror with the release of his indie “comedy adventure horror” film, The New World Horror. The film — shot entirely in black-and-white here in Wisconsin — is about eight individuals who struggle to survive an outbreak of a demonic virus straight from hell. The film sold out its premiere at the Majestic in April. Click here for more info.
