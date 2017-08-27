× Expand Favorite Singer Songwriter: Monica Martin and Favorite Club DJ: Nick Nice

All the times we’ve had, good and bad, happy and sad.

This past year — or at least this year post-November 8, 2016 — has been overwhelming. Events have ranged from surreal to, well, surreal. Still, much of the time, here in Madison’s bubble, the national brouhaha has not bigly made itself felt.

Every year, Isthmus asks its readers to reveal their favorite local haunts and happenings, from happy hours to hotels. This year has been no exception. Some of our questions are meant to be practical — where’s a good shoe repair shop? Some are more sentimental — what’s your favorite park? Some look to pinpoint current concerns. And some might — just might — invite a little snark. (Mayor Soglin may not want anything in this town named after him, after all.)

Your concerns are local: Homelessness. Affordable housing. The need for more rooftop bars. Take heart — view or not, there are plenty of bars where you can drink with your dog. Sometimes that’s the only view you need.

Thanks to all of you, faithful voters and readers, who took the time to wade through our categories. It’s been real.

× Expand Sharon Vanorny Favorite Pub Grub: The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company

DINING & DISHES

While Madison’s dining profile is inching toward a high-end scene, with a number of restaurants garnering James Beard “best chef” nominations, the hey-let’s-order-Thai crowd still outnumbers the epicureans. That more casual spirit encapsulates the top two vote-getters in the overall “favorite restaurant” question. Top honors go to Ha Long Bay, a pleasant Willy Street eatery that serves Thai, Vietnamese and Laotian dishes and does a busy takeout trade as well. (It also topped the category of favorite southeast Asian restaurant.) Second-place Salvatore’s Tomato Pies splits the difference between high-end, locally sourced ingredients and a casual vibe. Third place goes to Heritage Tavern, which takes more of a fine dining route, but doesn’t stand on ceremony.

Your favorite new restaurants mirror growing trends nationwide. Matt Morris and Francesca Hong’s Morris Ramen puts an upscale spin on the humble ramen shop as the winner for favorite new restaurant. Monroe Street neighbors Everly and Miko Poke adopt California and Hawaiian menus, respectively.

What’s in a name? You like the idiosyncratic sound of A Pig in a Fur Coat, the Willy Street temple of meat that’s named after a Russian dish called “herring under a fur coat.” Dough Baby charms the carb eaters, while the apparent dissonance of eating at a restaurant with both “nitty” and “gritty” in its name also pleases.

You may have noticed that every second restaurant is serving inventive riffs on tacos these days, and that doesn’t bother voters one bit —“tacos everywhere” beat out poke bowls and the sudden ubiquity of the avocado as favorite new food trend.

Steakhouses are perhaps too old-school to count as a trend, but their appeal continues unabated. Madison loves to head to a steakhouse to celebrate life milestones like graduations, birthdays and anniversaries. The Tornado Steak House continues its run of topping this category for the last decade.

Pizza, on the other hand, solves all problems, from “it’s too hot to cook” to feeding large numbers of friends during the Super Bowl. Glass Nickel, with its inventive pies and nearly all-encompassing delivery range, comes out on top. Trenton-style pie specialist Sal’s, with two locations — east Madison and Sun Prairie — bests Roman Candle for second.

But for Italian fare that’s on the “housemade goat cheese ravioli” end of the spectrum, voters love repeat winner Lombardino’s. The restaurant sources local produce and artisanal ingredients, and imports some specialties from Italy. But you can still order a bang-up pizza there, too.

Banzo’s mini-empire of Middle Eastern food — two food carts and two brick-and-mortar restaurants (the original Banzo on Sherman Avenue, and Banzo Shuk on Williamson Street) — retains its hold on voters this year. It’s your favorite food cart and your favorite Middle Eastern restaurant — in short, your favorite spot for hummus, falafel and baba ghanoush. Sherman Avenue sports a new paint job. Things in the kitchen are just as good.

Imperial Garden, your favorite Chinese spot, now means only the restaurant of that name on the west side — the east side location (always under a different ownership) has been razed and is now home to a Chick-fil-A. But if you want chicken, head to the large, supper-club-like University Avenue location for favorites like Imperial chicken and chicken with sizzling rice.

× Expand Crimson Sun Studios Favorite Japanese Restaurant: Muramoto

Japanese favorite Restaurant Muramoto has two locations: downtown and Hilldale. Justly famous for its miso-marinated black cod entree, the sushi rolls — from the tarantula (soft shell and rock crab) to the caterpillar (eel) to the Godzilla (tempura shrimp) — are also very well done. Or choose from the large menu of sakes and sochus.

Ramen has had quite the renaissance in Madison over the past couple of years. But trailblazer Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar bests newcomers Morris Ramen and Sujeo in the ramen shop category.

There’s been somewhat of a shakeup in Indian restaurants locally, with a spate of new eateries mostly on the far west side. Still, downtown’s Maharani was the crowd favorite, just edging past Monona Drive’s Swad. Relative newcomer Amber Indian, in Middleton, took third.

As previously noted, tacos are everywhere this season. Tacos and much more are on the menu at the much venerated Taqueria Guadalajara. Weekends, posole and menudo are specials worth a special trip. More Tex-Mex-American takes on the cuisine come from runners-up Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace and Pasqual’s Cantina.

If you can’t think of another way to describe the cuisine, maybe it’s American. That’s the case at the Wisconsin-centric The Old Fashioned, your favorite restaurant focused on American cuisine. It celebrates Midwestern tavern classics like summer sausage, bratwurst, and beer-battered walleye.

Barbecue is another American classic, and voters prefer That Barbecue Joint on Williamson Street by a comfortable margin over runner-up Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ. What barbecue place won favorite? That Barbecue Place.

“Pub grub” is yet another subset of American cuisine. You know it: it’s the aroma of an all-American summer. Your favorites in Madison, though, elevate the genre to something like an art form. Winner The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company boasts a wide-ranging, inventive menu that far outpaces the usual pub grub; second-place winner The Tip Top Tavern is a loving tribute to the working class bar. Third-place Dexter’s has a dynamite fish fry and a world-class craft beer tap list.

Stalzy’s Deli is the closest Madison comes to a serious east-coast deli, so it’s no wonder it comes out on top in the deli category with its Brooklyn Reuben and “Stalzy’s Triple,” stuffed with pastrami, turkey pastrami and corned beef. Gino’s Italian Deli offers a Mediterranean take on a deli, while Casetta Kitchen provides a carefully curated, locally sourced version with definite Italian overtones. By the way, have you tried the pasta fagioli?

Sandwiches are more than a standby; they’re the perfect marriage of protein and carbs. Milio’s, the nearly omnipresent sub shop chain, is your favorite place to celebrate that marriage. Runner-up for favorite sandwiches is the Underground Butcher, which uses its own artisanal, local meats — brisket, sopressata and even hot dogs. Casetta scores third again in this category.

Madison is full of vegetarians but, ironically, not full of vegetarian restaurants. Vegetarian-friendly restaurants are in greater supply, and Isthmus readers love Monty’s Blue Plate Diner, with its near legendary meatless loaf of the gods, the “Sheldon” (a reuben made with marinated tofu) and many more. The Green Owl Cafe, the city’s only dedicated vegetarian restaurant, was not far behind in second place.

There are many solid reasons to go to Sardine at any time, but you especially like going there for brunch. It’s a little romantic, a little organic, and 100 percent comforting. Other favorite brunch spots are Marigold Kitchen — not coincidentally run by the same chef team as Sardine, John Gadau and Phillip Hurley — and Short Stack Eatery, which serves nothing but breakfast and runs 24 hours on weekends.

Restaurant for a date? It is also Sardine, with its lake view, industrial-chic decor and Paris bistro vibe (and soundtrack). It doesn’t matter what you order; it’s as romantic as Paris itself, or, at least Madison’s best facsimile.

Bakery? It does breads as well as sweets, and it does them as well as it does sweets. The savory ham and gruyere croissant has a cult following. The cherry almond coffee cake will change the way you think of the words “coffee cake.” Who is it? Your favorite bakery, Batch Bakehouse.

× Expand Laura Zastrow Favorite New Restaurant: Morris Ramen

Patio dining: we crave it so much in the three or four months we can actually dine outside that even restaurants on busy thoroughfares cram in a few tables between the plate glass and the bus lane. UW-Memorial Union Terrace runs away with this favorite, perhaps more for the view than the food, although a pitcher and a brat can be just as satisfying as a filet mignon when you’re watching the sun sink slowly over Picnic Point.

The world of kid-friendly eating was almost turned upside-down earlier this year when it was announced that Ella’s Deli, home of trains, clowns, tchotchkes, ice cream sundaes and a carousel was up for sale. It turned out to be a false alarm, and it continues to be your favorite place to take the pint-sized ones for a sugar high.

Finally, no one likes to have to wait for a table, but sometimes the food makes it worth the trouble. Your favorite place to eat despite the wait is Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, followed by another east side pizzeria with local, organic toppings: Grampa’s. That’s pretty Madison of ya, folks. Waiting. For a table. For pizza.

Restaurant

1. Ha Long Bay

2. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

3. Heritage Tavern

New Restaurant

1. Morris Ramen

2. Everly

3. Miko Poke

Restaurant Name

1. A Pig in a Fur Coat

2. Dough Baby Bakery

3. The Nitty Gritty

New Food Trend

1. Tacos everywhere!

2. Poke bowls

3. Avocadopalooza

Steakhouse

1. Tornado Steakhouse

2. Johnny Delmonico’s

3. Delaney’s

Pizzeria

1. Glass Nickel Pizza

2. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

3. Roman Candle

Italian Restaurant

1. Lombardino’s Restaurant

2. Osteria Papavero

3. Cafe La Belle Italia

Middle Eastern Restaurant

1. Banzo

2. Kabul Restaurant

3. Mediterranean Cafe

Chinese Restaurant

1. Imperial Garden

2. Ichiban

3. Chang Jiang

Japanese Restaurant

1. Restaurant Muramoto

2. Red

3. Takumi

Ramen Shop

1. Umami Ramen & Dumpling Bar

2. Morris Ramen

3. Sujeo

Southeast Asian Restaurant

1. Ha Long Bay

2. Lao Laan-Xang

3. Sa-Bai Thong

Indian Restaurant

1. Maharani

2. Swad

3. Amber Indian Cuisine

Mexican Restaurant

1. Taqueria Guadalajara

2. Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace

3. Pasqual’s Cantina

American Cuisine Restaurant

1. The Old Fashioned

2. Graze

3. The Tipsy Cow

Barbecue

1. That BBQ Joint

2. Smoky Jon’s #1 BBQ

3. Double S BBQ

Pub Grub

1. The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company

2. The Tip Top Tavern

3. Dexter’s Pub

Deli

1. Stalzy’s Deli

2. Gino’s Italian Deli

3. Casetta Kitchen and Counter

Sandwiches

1. Milio’s Sandwiches

2. Underground Butcher

3. Casetta Kitchen and Counter

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

1. Monty’s Blue Plate Diner

2. The Green Owl Cafe

3. Lao Laan-Xang

Restaurant for Brunch

1. Sardine

2. Marigold Kitchen

3. Short Stack Eatery

Bakery

1. Batch Bakehouse

2. Bloom Bake Shop

3. Dough Baby Bakery

Food Cart

1. Banzo

2. El Grito Taqueria

3. Melted

Patio Dining

1. UW-Memorial Union Terrace

2. Mickey’s Tavern

3. The Nitty Gritty-Sun Prairie

Kid-Friendly Restaurant

1. Ella’s Deli

2. Roman Candle Pizza

3. The Nitty Gritty

Restaurant forDate Night

1. Sardine

2. Heritage Tavern

3. Tempest Oyster Bar

Restaurant Worth the Wait for a Table

1. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

2. Grampa’s Pizzeria

3. A Pig in a Fur Coat

× Expand Favorite Sports Bar and Favorite Pub Trivia Night: Echo Tap

DRINKING

As the cultural and political horror show that engulfed the past year continues to unfold, day after unbearable day, the citizens of Madison (and the rest of the country) could really use a drink. Luckily, residents of our fair city have plenty of watering holes to choose from, whether they’re drinking to forget how we’re all going to die from global climate change or just knocking back a patriotic shot of Russian vodka.

To be sure, many of this year’s MadFaves Contest “Local Drinking” category winners are familiar names. But if the results are not so surprising, it’s because people really do like these places. Take Genna’s Lounge, the seemingly unbeatable happy hour champion of Madison, which handily won its category with 68 percent of the vote. People love patios and free cubes of cheese! Another perennial favorite, the Malt House, clinched top honors as Madison’s favorite bar for craft beer, but this race was closer — runner-up Brasserie V was not far behind. Could an east side versus west side craft beer rivalry be brewing?

These days, you can’t throw a rock in Madison without hitting a taphouse or brewpub. So Isthmus added a new question this year to see which one stands out from the pack. Voters chose One Barrel Brewing Company, the charming little spot on Atwood Avenue that really puts the “micro” in microbrewery. Also new this year was a category for Madison’s favorite wine bar. The winner, decisively, was Eno Vino, which is riding high (10 stories, to be exact) after the debut of its new downtown location in the AC Hotel.

When it comes to cocktails, the venerable Merchant simply can’t be beat — it is the bar that brought the craft cocktail craze to Madison, after all. But Robin Room, the new-ish hotspot on East Johnson Street, made a strong showing this year, too. For the sports bar crowd, Echo Tap & Grill obliterated the competition. Looks like that recent renovation has served the establishment (and its patrons) well. The Echo Tap also claims the title of Madison’s favorite pub trivia night, which is so popular the bar does it twice a week. And yet again, Plan B reigns supreme as Madison’s favorite gay bar, with the Shamrock Bar & Grill coming in a close second.

The finalists for favorite neighborhood bar are all within about a mile of each other on the city’s east side, which says a lot about that part of town. This race was close, too, with The Harmony Bar & Grill ending up this year’s champion. But don’t worry, west siders, you have some hotspots too, including Madison’s favorite coffee shop, Colectivo on Monroe Street.

When buying booze to drink at home, the prices and selection at Woodman’s can’t be beat, which could be why readers voted it favorite liquor store this year. And while you’re shopping, pick up some beer from Madison’s favorite local brewery, Karben4 Brewing. In fact, make it a Karben4 Fantasy Factory, this year’s favorite locally brewed beer. There’s a new winner this year for favorite locally distilled spirit — Death’s Door gin toppled reigning champ Old Sugar Factory Honey Liqueur. But the sweet golden nectar makes a showing in Madison’s favorite craft cocktail, the Honey Cap, direct from Old Sugar’s charming tap room.

Happy Hour

1. Genna’s Lounge

2. The Nitty Gritty

3. The Rigby Pub

Bar for Craft Beer

1. The Malt House

2. Brasserie V

3. Dexter’s Pub

Taphouse/Brewpub

1. One Barrel Brewing Company

2. Ale Asylum

3. The Great Dane Pub

Bar for Wine

1. Eno Vino

2. Table Wine

3. Toot & Kate’s Wine Bar

Bar for Cocktails

1. Merchant

2. The Robin Room

3. Gib’s Bar

Sports Bar

1. Echo Tap & Grill

2. Sconniebar

3. The Nitty Gritty

Gay Bar

1. Plan B

2. Shamrock Bar & Grille

3. Woof’s

Pub Trivia Night

1. Echo Tap & Grill

2. Smarter Than You at Merchant

3. Sconniebar

Neighborhood Bar

1. The Harmony Bar & Grill

2. Tip Top Tavern

3. Ohio Tavern

Coffee Shop

1. Colectivo-Monroe Street

2. Johnson Public House

3. Ancora Coffee Roasters

Liquor Store

1. Woodman’s

2. Star Liquor

3. Steve’s University Avenue

Brewery

1. Karben4 Brewing

2. Ale Asylum

3. One Barrel Brewing Company

Locally Brewed Beer

1. Fantasy Factory from Karben4

2. Spotted Cow from New Glarus Brewing Co.

3. Hopalicious from ale Asylum

Locally Distilled Spirit

1. Gin from Death’s Door Spirits

2. Honey Liqueur from Old Sugar Distillery

3. Queen Jennie Sorghum Whiskey from Old Sugar Distillery

Craft Cocktail

1. Honey Cap from Old Sugar Distillery

2. The Regret from Merchant

3. Bramble in Distress from Lucille

× Expand Favorite Hardware Store: Ace Hardware Center

Goods

Grocery stores in some places sound distinctly unappealing, like the last thing they might be concerned with is, well, food — PriceChopper, Econofoods, Payless, Giant Eagle – yuck! Isthmus readers love the local focus and personal touch of the Willy Street Co-op, which has expanded from its original location on that street to include branches in Middleton and on Madison’s north side. Specials, store worker product recommendations, Wellness Wednesday specials, transparency (in that they broadcast the harshest of customer comments in their own newspaper) — you have to love the Co-op. Second place winner Melcalfe’s Market is also locally owned, with a commitment to customers and local sourcing. And third-place Jenifer Street market has brought the truly neighborhood market into the 21st century.

Even more personable than these markets is getting your produce straight from the farmer. Your favorite CSA is Blue Moon Community Farm, an organic farm just outside Stoughton that offers pastured meats as well as veggies. They have you-pick herbs and flowers too. Vermont Valley Community Farm and Vitruvian Farm were not far behind.

Yes, you like getting to know your butcher, too. Underground Butcher’s staff fulfills special requests. Underground crafts its own charcuterie, from old world varieties like culatello and finocchiona to the familiar braunschweiger and summer sausage. Runner-up Conscious Carnivore specializes in meat that’s locally sourced. Ken’s Meat & Deli in Monona also has that personal, home-town touch.

Sure, you can buy pepper and cinnamon at the Price Chopper equivalent, but it is a lot more fun to buy these spices and myriad others at Penzey’s, your favorite specialty food shop. Fromagination, a dedicated cheese shop, placed second with its Wisconsin-centric cases of the best the Dairy State (and elsewhere) has to offer. Asian Midway Foods, one of the many Asian groceries along the South Park Street corridor, rounded out the voting.

Orange Tree Imports, your favorite kitchen supply store, is far more than just an outlet for Swiss Diamond cookware, Chemex coffee makers, Areopress espresso machines and Wisconsin cutting boards — but it has all those things, as well as charming Polish pottery, picnic totes and even Gail Ambrosius chocolates.

Men’s styles come and go (witness the pork pie hat) but your favorite men’s clothing boutique, Jazzman, has outlasted all the trends during its 40-plus years on State Street. This year’s favorite women’s clothing boutique, Rupert Cornelius, is almost its sister store in longevity; the 42-year-old store has called State Street, Hilldale and now Monroe Street home.

Grown-ups think that kids need clothes and books and educational toys. Kids want Legos. That dichotomy is evident in the winner and runner-up in the voting for favorite kids’ gear. Capitol Kids sells stylish and sturdy clothes, books and toys that have been vetted for their safety and developmental benefits. Second-place Bricks and Minifigs is packed with bins full of pre-owned Legos.

When shopping, we can’t forget the most important members of the family: our pets. They can’t shop for themselves and presumably they didn’t vote in the poll (though on the internet, nobody knows you’re a dog). Dogs, and Bad Dog Frida, came out on top (though the shop sells items for cats and other pets as well). This Atwood Avenue favorite supports rescue organizations and curates its products carefully with the health of the pet in mind.

When you need a little something to cheer up a sick friend, say “Thanks, Mom,” “Happy birthday, Dad” or just make yourself feel better, you like Little Luxuries, top vote-getter in the category of favorite gift shop. The shop sells everything from helpful kitchen do-dads to stylish accessories and has been a cherished stop on State Street for over two decades.

After gift shop comes thrift shop: St. Vincent de Paul ran away with this category. The Madison location on Williamson Street is the flagship, with its furniture, large clothing selection, housewares and everything to set up a first apartment. But Verona, Stoughton, Waunakee and Sun Prairie also have stores. Plus, there’s the popular Dig ‘N Save St. Vinnie’s outlet on South Park Street, where clothes are sold by the pound (and half-price on Wednesdays!).

Independent bookstores are making a comeback. Madison’s own A Room of One’s Own weathered and outlasted more than one chain competitor. It’s grown far beyond its feminist roots to become a full-service new and used shop, with a thoughtful selection of bookish gifts, too. It is, however, for sale; owners Nancy Geary and Sandi Torkildson want to retire and are looking for the right folks to take over.

A “rock” is a synonym for a honking big diamond engagement ring, but when Madisonians wear rock jewelry it’s like to be just that — rocks, found at your favorite jewelry store, Burnie’s Rock Shop. Rockhound Burnie Franke started the store in 1962; now its two locations sell hand-crafted jewelry made from gemstones and sometimes fossils. Burnie’s also repairs jewelry.

Felly’s Flowers has been around for 61 years, but doesn’t rest on its laurels. The winner of favorite florist tries to buy fresh and local blooms when it can. Something you may not know: Felly’s also rents plants and trees for events. For trees you don’t rent, but plan to install permanently in your yard, voters head to Jung Garden Center, with three area locations (north Madison, Fitchburg and Sun Prairie). Jung’s also stocks decorative bushes, veggie and flower seeds, bedding plants, lawn care products and garden-y gifts.

Revolution Cycles tops the voting for favorite bike shop. Revolution doesn’t sell off-the-shelf bikes, but it will build you one perfect for your terrain preferences and body type. They’ll also make sure your beloved classic runs like new. Repair diagnostics and estimates are free! That’s revolutionary.

× Expand Favorite Auto Dealer: Zimbrick

Zimbrick has long been a family name in car dealerships in Madison. While others — Thorstad, Jon Lancaster — have disappeared or been bought out, Zimbrick is still going strong, taking top honors once again in the category of favorite auto dealer by a comfortable margin over runner-up Smart Motors.

When it comes to fixing up your home, Ace Hardware Center at 1398 Williamson St. is your top pick. Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that it’s in the same block as the Willy Street Treasure Shop at 1370 Williamson St. Also informally (and formerly) called Lazy Jane’s Junk Store, it’s a far cry from a big box furniture store. Its win for favorite home decor store shows you like your abode original, vintage and unpredictable. Though its window declares “junk and other treasures,” these objects are not junk! They’re one-of-a-kind domiciliary statements. Vault Interiors and Design in Schenk’s Corners slides into second place with a full range of design services, select furniture and accessories.

Need a cushy pad for a new down sleeping bag, a hydration system, cross country skis, a tent? All this and more is in store at REI, the winner of favorite outdoor recreation store, located near West Towne. Second place Fontana Sports Specialties is just off State Street, serving downtown residents hoping to get out of town. Rutabaga Paddlesports attracts a slightly different audience, but was close behind at third.

Community Pharmacy bested Walgreens as favorite pharmacy by a wide margin, despite its having two locations to Walgreens’ national juggernaut. Conventional drugs and homeopathic remedies are joined at Community Pharmacy by eco-friendly shampoos and lotions, bulk herbs, fine teas, vitamins and even chocolate. That’s the best medicine.

Grocery Store

1. Willy Street Co-op-East

2. Metcalfe’s Market

3. Jenifer Street Market

CSA Farm

1. Blue Moon Community Farm

2. Vermont Valley Community Farm

3. Vitruvian Farm

Butcher Shop

1. Underground Butcher

2. Conscious Carnivore

3. Ken’s Meat & Deli

Specialty Food Shop

1. Penzey’s Spices

2. Fromagination

3. Asian Midway Foods

Kitchen Supply Store

1. Orange Tree Imports

2. The Kitchen Gallery

3. Sur La Table

Men’s Clothing Boutique

1. Jazzman

2. Good Style Shop

3. Context Clothing

Women’s Clothing Boutique

1. Rupert Cornelius

2. Change Boutique

3. Z. Bella Boutique

Shop for Kids’ Gear

1. Capitol Kids

2. Bricks & Minifigs

3. Playthings

Jewelry Store

1. Burnie’s Rock Shop

2. Chalmers Jewelers

3. Jewelers Workshop

Bike Shop

1. Revolution Cycles

2. Budget Bicycle Center

3. Cronometro

Auto Dealer

1. Zimbrick

2. Smart Motors Toyota

3. Wilde East Towne Honda

Home Decor Store

1. Willy Street Treasure Shop

2. Vault Interiors & Design

3. The Home Market

Pet Supply Store

1. Bad Dog Frida

2. Mad Cat Pet Supplies

3. Mounds Pet Food Warehouse

Pharmacy

1. Community Pharmacy

2. Walgreens

3. Neuhauser Pharmacy

Bookstore

1. A Room of One’s Own

2. Frugal Muse

3. Mystery to Me

Gift Shop

1. Little Luxuries

2. Anthology

3. Hatch Art House

Thrift Shop

1. St. Vincent de Paul

2. Agrace Thrift Store

3. Savers

Garden Center

1. Jung Garden Center

2. Klein’s Floral & Greenhouses

3. The Bruce Company

Florist

1. Felly’s Flowers

2. Choles Floral Company

3. Momentum Floral and Decor

Outdoor Recreation Store

1. REI

2. Fontana Sports Specialties

3. Rutabaga Paddlesports

Hardware Store

1. Ace Hardware Center

2. Dorn True Value Hardware

3. Ace Lakeside

× Expand Favorite Gym: The Barre Code Madison

Services

The past few years have been gangbusters for hotel developers in Madison, especially downtown, as several properties have been built or renovated and many more are being planned.

The best of the bunch offer something for residents as well as visitors. This year’s favorite hotel, HotelRed, is a relative newcomer, having opened just six years ago. Located across the street from Camp Randall, it’s the place to stay for Badgers games. Its restaurant and bar, The Wise, has the feel of a stylish neighborhood hangout with a patio perfect for people-watching.

Second place goes to the Concourse, the city’s largest hotel and home to numerous conventions. Rounding out the list was AC Hotel — an impressive feat, when you consider it’s only been open for a couple of months.

Another newcomer has risen — this time to the top of the category of favorite gym. The Barre Code, which specializes in women’s fitness — has been open less than a year, but already has an enthusiastic client base. It narrowly nudged last year’s favorite, Capital Fitness, out of the top spot.

Inner Fire Yoga maintains its title of top yoga studio, possibly because it offers a range of classes, including hot, power, slow and yin.

This year’s spa champion is celebrating its 25th year in business. Kneaded Relief Day Spa and Wellness started as a small, four-room spa on Park Street. Nichol and Duke Harvey bought the business in 1997, moving the facility nine years later to a contemporary building on a restored prairie in Fitchburg, where it overlooks waterfall ponds — a perfect backdrop for spa day.

Kneaded Relief also almost won this year’s massage crown, but was bested by SolEscape on Atwood Avenue. It offers a variety of massage techniques, including craniosacral therapy, lomi lomi, and reiki.

Capitol City Tattoo once again reigns as Madison’s favorite body art shop. The Willy Street institution has won this category for seven years in a row, but second place Spike-O-Matic was not far behind.

The hip, welcoming Thorps Haircuts and Color is this year’s champion hair salon. Bobs? Ombré? No problem. Want to know all about your stylist before you book? Thorps has helpful (or at least fun) personality profiles of the employees and their hair specialties, along with free advice (“Do NOT shampoo every day!”)

Spring Harbor Animal Hospital narrowly took the title of favorite veterinary clinic from last year’s champ, Lakeview Veterinary Clinic, this year’s runner-up. And Dog Haus University once again wins Madison’s favorite doggy day care, offering grooming, training classes and pet sitting. It’s everything your pooch needs to get ahead in the world.

Co-working spaces are the hot new trend in the gig economy. We’re all our own bosses or hired guns, but we also all could use an office to go to where there’s a watercooler and breakroom to do some networking. Madison doesn’t lack for these new types of collaborative spaces, but it turns out the city’s favorite has been there all along: the UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace. It’s close to a few libraries, has internet, and lots of people to mingle with, not to mention the beer, ice cream and the view.

When it comes to after-school programming, Madison overwhelmingly favors the Goodman Community Center, which offers affordable programming from early childhood all the way up through high school. There are also program for older adults and families. And there’s a farm-to-table cafe that gives teenagers jobs.

It’s possible that one day soon, none of us will actually be driving our own cars. But we’ll probably always need a place to have them fixed. For now, Madison’s favorite car repair is Dunn’s Imports, where you can send everything from an old Toyota Corolla to a Mercedes S-class Cabriolet for some TLC. Smart Motors Toyota/Scion and Wilde East Towne Honda also earned high marks.

While our cars now drive themselves, other 21st century trends look back to a simpler time. There’s been a rebirth of services that a decade or so ago we thought we no longer needed. A beloved pair of shoes is hard to part with, and so the cobbler business is booming. Voters like Cecil’s Shoe Repair on Odana Road. But it has competition from second-place Monroe Street Shoe Repair and third-place Park Street Shoe Repair.

Hotel

1. HotelRED

2. The Concourse Hotel

3. AC Hotel

Gym

1. The Barre Code

2. Capital Fitness

3. Harbor Athletic Club

Yoga Studio

1. Inner Fire Yoga

2. The Studio

3. Dragonfly Hot Yoga

Hair Salon

1. Thorps Haircuts & Color

2. Cha Cha Beauty & Barber

3. Hybrid Salon

Spa

1. Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

2. Elevation Salon & Spa

3. The Edgewater Spa

Massage

1. SolEscape Healing Arts

2. Kneaded Relief Day Spa & Wellness

3. Elevation Salon & Spa

Body Art Shop

1. Capitol City Tattoo

2. Spike-O-Matic Tattoo

3. Hand and Eye Tattoo

Veterinary Clinic

1. Spring Harbor Animal Hospital

2. Lakeview Veterinary Clinic

3. Sondel Family Veterinary Clinic

Doggy Day Care

1. Dog Haus University

2. The Dog Den

3. Ruffin’ It Resort

Co-Working Space

1. UW-Memorial Union Terrace

2. 100state

3. PinkSpace Coworking

After-School Program

1. Goodman Community Center

2. Young Shakespeare Players

3. Creando Little Langauge Explorers

Auto Repair Shop

1. Dunn’s Import Car Service

2. Smart Motors Toyota Scion

3. Wilde East Towne Honda

Shoe Repair

1. Cecil’s Shoe Repair

2. Monroe Street Shoe Repair

3. Park Street Shoe Repair

× Expand Jeff Miller / UW-Madison Communications Favorite Place to Drink with your Dog and Favorite Place to Take Out-of-town Visitors: UW Memorial Union Terrace

Out and About

In spite of its famously harsh winters, Madison is proud to be an outdoorsy city. And there’s nowhere you’d rather get outside than Tenney Park. Whether it’s lounging by the lake, launching a boat, fishing or skating on the frozen lagoon, this near east side park has something for everyone. Tenney beat out other perennial favorites Olbrich Park and James Madison Park for the title this year. If you’re noticing a theme here, yes, they’re all on the water.

Of course, if you’re looking to party with your pooch, it’s a different matter. Warner Park is your most beloved dog park. Eight acres of grass, wooded pathways perfect for playing chase and a swimming area — there’s something for every dog. Dogs are also permitted on-leash throughout the park, which, it should be noted, is not the case at all Madison parks.

University Ridge is Madison’s favorite golf course once again. It’s now nationally famous as the site of the annual American Family Championship, and locally famous for a varied layout that covers wide-open prairies and dense woods. Plus, you can cross-country ski there in the winter!

The Capital City Bike Trail is your favorite bike path, which doesn’t come as a surprise considering its nearly limitless options. It’s in town along John Nolen Drive and past Monona Terrace. But you can also take the trail south through the Capital Springs State Recreation Area and find perfect solace just a few miles away. A connector in Fitchburg also links the Capital City Trail to the Military Ridge State Trail, and from there to points all over southern Wisconsin. Second placer Blue Mound State Park has interesting mountain bike trails for a more challenging off-road experience. Take third-place Badger State Trail and head all the way to the Illinois border.

Tyrol Basin wins honors as Madison’s favorite place to ski, edging out Cascade Mountain. Sure, it’s only a 300-foot hill. But they pack in three chairlifts and a killer terrain park, and it’s only 14 bucks on Tuesdays.

Favorite museum? The Chazen Museum of Art, hands down. The museum’s 2011 expansion has allowed more space for both the 20,000 artworks contained in permanent collections as well as about a dozen temporary exhibitions every year. Plus, you can’t beat the free admission.

The Madison Children’s Museum is your favorite place for adults to act like children. And how couldn’t it be? It’s fun just to run in the giant hamster wheel or climb around in the wildernest. But then there’s Adult Swim, a 21-and-up event the museum holds a few times a year that adds beer and pizza into the mix. Second place? Madison city hall. Har-har.

Madisonians love to drink, and we love dogs… so of course we also love to drink with our dogs. The UW-Memorial Union Terrace tops the list for drinking with doggos. Let’s avoid the puns about dog-day afternoons and recognize that there’s nothing better than a sunset and a beer — except a sunset, a beer, and a puppy. If your dog has a more adventurous beer palate, try The Malt House.

The cozy confines of Natt Spil are top pick among spots to bring your Tinder date. Try to get a spot in the snug (though that might backfire if you want to beat a hasty retreat halfway through). Bring cash, though, or you won’t be getting a second date — Natt Spil doesn’t take credit cards. And it still doesn’t have a phone.

To the surprise of no one, Madison’s favorite place to take out-of-town visitors is the Memorial Union Terrace. Sunsets and sailboats are tough to beat, even for runner-up Dane County Farmers’ Market.

When it comes to dance clubs, Plan B stands alone. This marks the Willy Street venue’s seventh consecutive win in the category. It’s an LGBT club, but everyone’s welcome.

In a town with a puzzling lack of rooftop hangouts, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art reigns supreme in the rooftop game. Newcomer Eno Vino downtown (which, if we’re being pedantic, is not technically a rooftop) was your second choice, with stunning Capitol views you’ve definitely seen on Instagram by now.

City Park

1. Tenney

2. Olbrich

3. James Madison

Dog Park

1. Warner Park

2. Prairie Moraine County Park

3. Lake Farm County Park dog area

Golf Course

1. University Ridge

2. Bridges

3. Blackhawk Country Club

Bike Trail

1. Capital City State Trail

2. Blue Mound State Park

3. Badger State Trail

Place to Ski

1. Tyrol Basin Family Ski and Snowboard Area

2. Cascade Mountain

3. Blue Mound State Park

Museum

1. Chazen Museum of Art

2. Madison Children’s Museum

3. Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Place for Adults to Act Like Kids

1. Madison Children’s Museum

2. Madison City Hall

3. Tenney Park Ice Skating Rink

Place to Drink With Your Dog

1. UW-Memorial Union Terrace

2. The Malt House

3. Wisconsin Brewing Company

Place To Meet Your Tinder Date

1. Natt Spil

2. One Barrel Brewing Company

3. Comedy Club on State

Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests

1. UW-Memorial Union Terrace

2. Dane County Farmers’ Market

3. Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Dance Club

1. Plan B

2. Queer Pressure

3. FIVE Nightclub

Rooftop

1. Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

2. Eno Vino-Downtown

3. The Madison Blind

× Expand Carolyn Fath Favorite Improv Group: Monkey Business Institute

Arts & Media

Some might describe Madison as “artsy-fartsy” and who could argue? Just look at all these categories! But hey, how artsy-fartsy can we be if we like our culture outdoors? Once again, your favorite theater company is Spring Green’s American Players Theatre, where audiences enjoy fine productions under the stars, sharing the space with whippoorwills, mosquitoes and bats.

The gutsy guys and gals at Monkey Business Institute, who nabbed top honors for favorite improv group, can get an audience hooting — even when the nation is going down the tubes. You can catch their shows most Saturdays at Glass Nickel Pizza on Atwood Avenue. They can also help you learn to release your inhibitions with a slew of classes from beginners to advanced.

Just sneaking past summer-jam-perfect Wurk (which took second place), Woodrow was voted favorite new band (“new” being defined as “from within the last year”). Woodrow features two guys named Connor (bandleader/keyboardist Connor Brennan also polled third place in the singer-songwriter category), smart lyrics and unconventional piano-driven indie pop. You’ll want to watch for these newcomers.

Favorite singer-songwriter Monica Martin captured our hearts as lead vocalist for PHOX, the indie sensation that grew out of childhood friendships in Baraboo. Sadly, Martin has retired from that gig, but happily, she recently released a new album with electronic producer Violents.

The Racing Pulses may be new to the Madison music scene, but the alt rock trio is already making some noise nationally. The group’s debut album, Nothing to Write Home About, hit the Billboard regional Heatseekers chart in June, and in July landed on the independent albums sales chart. Oh, and they also took the title of favorite rock band.

Favorite Americana band WheelHouse takes the crown for the third year in a row. They’ve earned it by remaining the hardest working giggers from Madison, holding down a weekly Tuesday happy hour residency at the Come Back In as well as playing all around southern Wisconsin (and farther-flung locales) literally just about every day.

Ben Sidran, your favorite jazz artist, actually defies categorization. He’s been the coolest cat around since the heyday of the Steve Miller Band in the 1970s. He’s played keyboards or produced records for legends including Mose Allison, Diana Ross, Boz Scaggs and Van Morrison. But is he too cool to hang out with us? Nope. Sidran hosts summer salons Tuesday evenings at the Nomad World Pub (formerly the Cardinal Bar) for “secular humanists, arch democrats and free thinkers.” Running a close second was Hanah Jon Taylor, saxophonist extraordinaire, who recently opened Madison’s excellent new jazz venue, Cafe Coda.

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band has been strutting and tooting around Madison — and the rest of the country — for 20 years. The New Orleans-style brass band delivers energetic funky originals, but you don’t want to miss their goosebump-raising covers of Michael Jackson tunes.

We already knew he was great, but favorite hip-hop artist Rob DZ rocketed into another level of awesomeness last year when he received a medal from First Lady Michelle Obama for his work with underserved youth at the Madison Public Library.

Folks who like to boogie down know the place to be is anywhere VO5 is performing. In addition to taking home several Madison Area Music Awards for their original tunes this year, the disco/pop/whatever-will-make-you-dance nine-piece (including Isthmus arts editor Catherine Capellaro) was voted favorite dance band.

Apparently, we nice Wisconsinites like our DJs nice as well. A Madison institution and staple at fundraising events and protests, DJ Nick Nice once again takes home the gold. Here’s something you might not know: The Madison native studied cinema and art at the Sorbonne in Paris.

And when they want to see live music, voters overwhelmingly choose the High Noon Saloon. Even though beloved owner Cathy Dethmers passed the torch to new owners Frank Productions this year, the club still hosts live talent most every night of the week, and many bands learned the ropes by playing opening sets here.

When Madisonians want the mic, they flock to the Ohio Tavern for karaoke, to sing their hearts out. It’s 8 p.m. every Saturday.

Although Marcus Corporation left the east side for Sun Prairie, local filmgoers have forgiven them and made Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie their favorite movie theater. People just can’t get enough of those giant reclining seats and the in-theater dining.

Just a little more than a year ago, Michael Feldman bid a reluctant farewell to his long-running Wisconsin Public Radio show, “Whad’Ya Know?” It was not his choice and he was determined to keep his show going. With the help of a Kickstarter campaign, Feldman launched a podcast of his show in September, offering the familiar mix of comedy, music and quizzes. He has evidently held on to his fan base, winning favorite local podcast. “Mel & Floyd” on WORT 89.9 FM, came in second.

But others prefer to listen to the weekly “Mel & Floyd” show live. On the air since 1991, the show wins this year for favorite local radio show. Co-hosts Ken Brady and John Fields regularly crack each other up as they skewer politicians, discuss current events, and mull the weird and idiotic. Only the mature among us can resist laughing when they, in an ongoing joke, refer to Reince Priebus as “Rinse Pubus.” Jonathan & Kitty on 105.5 Triple M came in second and Knobs to Eleven, the metal/punk music show on WSUM 97.1 FM, third.

× Expand Favorite Local Instagram: Cats of Madison

Jason Nolen, a UW sociology lecturer, used to post a lot of cat pictures to his personal Instagram account. Wondering whether he was annoying those who didn’t similarly obsess about the feline figure, Nolen decided to start a separate page in May 2016. Cats of Madison now has more than 6,800 followers and is the runaway favorite for local Instagram site.

Dylan Brogan, an Isthmus staff writer since March 2016, has scored a first: He snagged the top honors for favorite local journalist for print and web as well as favorite local journalist for radio and TV. A former assistant news director for WORT, Brogan has continued to volunteer his time and bountiful talent to the radio station. Two WORT reporters, Alejandro Alonso Galva, who also freelances for Isthmus, and Alexander Cramer, came in second place and third, respectively, in the radio/TV category. Chelsey Dequaine, who has also contributed to Isthmus, and Scott Gordon, the editor and publisher of Tone Madison, came in second and third, respectively, in the print and web category.

WORT 89.9 FM has already gotten a lot of ink in the media category but here comes some more. The model community radio station, which has been on the air since December 1975, has won for favorite local radio station, followed by Wisconsin Public Radio and 98.7 FM WVMO, The Voice of Monona, the popular community radio station that first aired in August 2015.

Favorite local twitter goes to @ToneMSN, the handle for Tone Madison, which smartly covers the local arts, music and culture scene. Our own Allison Geyer, an Isthmus staff writer since December 2014, who tweets as @journalistish, came in second. Watch her feed to get an idea of life at Isthmus: “Currently the entire @isthmus newsroom is gathering around the pageboards debating the propriety of the latest Silk advertisement,” she recently tweeted. Third place goes to @donmoyn, the twitter for Donald Moynihan, the director of the La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison, who promptly and humorously analyzes current events, with one caveat: “Incoherent political views my own.”

And finally, the favorite local website goes to isthmus.com. Redesigned in April 2015, the website got another tweak earlier this year. Most significantly, we now load more stories onto our home page for easy access. We also feature more video and photo galleries. Second-place for favorite website went to Tone Madison, and third to The Bozho, a new website covering music, politics and food from former Isthmus music editor Jon Kjarsgaard.

Theater Company

1. American Players Theatre

2. Forward Theater Company

3. Young Shakespeare Players

Improv Group

1. The Monkey Business Institute

2. Atlas Improv Company

New Band

1. Woodrow

2. Wurk

3. greenhaus

Singer-Songwriter

1. Monica Martin

2. Josh Harty

3. Connor Brennan

Rock Band

1. The Racing Pulses

2. Fin Zipper

3. The Begowatts

Americana Band

1. WheelHouse

2. Wood Chickens

3. Shakey

Jazz Artist

1. Ben Sidran

2. Hanah Jon Taylor

3. Richard Davis

Blues Band

1. Mama Digdown’s Brass Band

2. Cash Box Kings

3. The People Brothers Band

Hip-Hop Artist

1. Rob Dz

2. Mr. Jackson

3. CRASHprez

Dance Band

1. VO5

2. Ladies Must Swing

3. Hometown Sweethearts

Club DJ

1. Nick Nice

2. DJ Boyfrrriend

3. Golden Donna

Karaoke

1. Ohio Tavern

2. Karaoke Kid

3. Nam’s Noodle & Karaoke Bar

Live Music Venue

1. High Noon Saloon

2. Majestic Theatre

3. Orpheum Theater

Local Website

1. Isthmus, isthmus.com

2. Tone Madison, tonemadison.com

3. The Bozho, thebozho.com

Local Radio Station

1. WORT, listener-sponsored community radio, 89.9 FM

2. Wisconsin Public Radio, 88.7 FM

3. WVMO, The Voice of Monona, 98.7 FM

Local Journalist — print/web

1. Dylan Brogan, Isthmus

2. Chelsey Dequaine, Isthmus

3. Scott Gordon, Tone Madison and Wiscontext websites

Local Journalist — radio/TV

1. Dylan Brogan, WORT-FM

2. Alejandro Alonso Galva, WORT-FM

3. Alexander Cramer, WORT-FM

Local Twitter

1. Tone Madison, @tonemsn

2. Allison Geyer, Isthmus, @journalistish

3. Don Moynihan, director, La Follette School of Public Affairs, @donmoyn

Local Instagram

1. @cats_of_madison

2. @IsthmusMadison

3. @epicureanchronicles

Local Podcast

1. Whad’ya Know

2. Mel & Floyd

3. Tone Madison

Local Radio Show

1. Mel & Floyd, WORT-FM

2. Jonathan & Kitty, 105.5 Triple M

3. Knobs To Eleven, WSUM-FM

Favorite Movie Theater

1. Marcus Palace Cinema

2. Marcus Point Cinema

3. AMC Dine-In

× Expand Favorite Lawyer: Jenni Dye; Favorite Chef: Tory Miller; Favorite Activist: Ali Muldrow; Favorite Bartender: Paul Josheff; Favorite Politician: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

People

People who need people are the luckiest people in the world. This timeless, albeit sappy, tune (sung by Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl) makes a fair point. Madison has long been a haven of artists, activists and eccentrics. Here are the favorite people our readers feel lucky to need.

East High alum Ali Muldrow, racial justice youth coordinator for nonprofit GSAFE, is fighting the good fight on behalf of LGBTQ youth in Wisconsin. She nabbed the top spot for favorite activist. Muldrow waged a positive campaign for a seat on the Madison school board this spring. She fell short in that race, but Isthmus readers clearly appreciate her work ensuring all students have the opportunity to thrive.

Favorite bartender Paul Josheff can be found muddling an Old Fashioned at the Le Tigre Lounge. The small bar in a small shopping center just of the Beltline on Midvale Boulevard has been a beloved hideaway since 1965. Josheff has staffed the bar at El Tigre for nearly two decades. He took over ownership of the tiger-themed establishment after his father, Steve, passed away in 2015. Josheff still enforces his dad’s famous no-swearing policy.

James Beard award winner Tory Miller has built an empire of local eateries in Madison. He’s once again been named favorite chef. His restaurants — Graze, Estrellón, L’Etoile and Sujeo — are mainstays of the local dining scene. Miller is a frequent collaborator with other local gastronomes as a leader of the Madison Area Chefs Network and is a longtime supporter of REAP’s Food Group’s Chef in the Classroom program.

Juan Gonzalez Torres spent many years in Madison working in restaurants before he returned to his true passion: farming.This year’s favorite farmer runs Los Abuelos Farley Farm, supplying fresh produce to El Mercadito in Centro Hispano, his sister’s restaurant, Sabor a Puebla on Willy Street, and dozens of families through his CSA program.

Our readers retained Jenni Dye as their favorite lawyer. In 2012, she unseated conservative Jack Martz to represent Fitchburg on the Dane County Board of Supervisors. Dye plans to run for a fourth term in April. She also recently took over leadership of the state Senate Democratic Committee, the political group charged with restoring a Democratic majority in Wisconsin’s upper house. You may know her from her popular Twitter account @legaleagle.

A sighting of the mysterious Thong Cape Scooter Man continues to captivate. He’s your favorite “Only-in-Madison”-type character. It’s rumored that when Thong Cape Scooter Man isn’t throttling a moped, he rides around in a three-wheeled motorcycle with two sunglasses-wearing Yorkies.

President Donald Trump’s win in Wisconsin was a stunner last November (as was the re-election of U.S. Sen. Ron “Sun Spots” Johnson). But our readers are enamored with Democrat U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who won the category of favorite politician (no, it’s not an oxymoron). The former Madison Common Council member is the first openly gay politician to serve in the U.S. Senate and has continued to battle for one of her signature issues, health care. It’s no wonder voters feel lucky to have her.

Activist

1. Ali Muldrow

2. Michael Johnson

3. Rev. Everett Mitchell

Bartender

1. Paul Josheff, Le Tigre Lounge

2. Winslow, The Caribou

3. Hastings Cameron, Gib’s

Chef

1. Tory Miller, Graze/Estrellón/L’Etoile/Sujeo

2. Laila Borokhim, Layla’s Persian Food

3. Dan Fox, Heritage Tavern

Farmer

1. Juan Gonzalez Torres, Los Abuelos Farley Farm

2. Tommy Stauffer, Vitruvian Farms

3. Shirley Young, Young Earth Farm

Lawyer

1. Jenni Dye, One Wisconsin Now

2. Lester Pines, Pines Bach

3. Thomas S. Vercauteren, Hurley, Burish & Stanton

Only-in-Madison Character

1. Thong Cape Scooter Man

2. Art Paul Schlosser

3. Freakshow from Bordello of Horror

Politician

1. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

2. State Rep. Chris Taylor

3. Sheriff Dave Mahoney

× Expand What to name after Soglin? Top of State Street

Odds & Ends

Every year we attempt to get a handle on the zeitgeist by asking a few random, miscellaneous questions. It’s unscientific, sure, but often highly entertaining. While the big picture over the past year has been unlike any other, some things have stayed stable. And one of those things is your love for the lakes.

Whether it’s mighty Mendota, majestic Monona or little Wingra, the lakes are the number one thing Isthmus readers celebrate about Madison. Lakes shape the city’s culture as well as its borders. Life is good when a stunning setting for a sunset is never far away.

By a huge margin, readers declared racial disparities the number one thing they’d like to change about Madison. For too long, the city’s progressive ideals have masked deep inequalities at home. This year, voters indicated that enough is enough.

The national scene has made its way into voters’ pick for a current catchphrase they’d like to see banned. “Fake news” are two words Isthmus readers would like never to hear again. Third-placer “bigly” comes from the same source.

What does Madison need? Affordable housing topped the list, followed by light rail and legal marijuana. Affordable housing was also the top choice for what to do with Oscar Mayer now that the longtime employer has left town, leaving a large factory empty. The red-hot housing market is keeping too many from the American dream of home ownership.

With 21 years in office, Paul Soglin is Madison’s longest-serving mayor. He’s a brilliant administrator and a tireless advocate for the city. We like to think that’s why readers voted to name the top of State Street after Soglin. His leadership in turning the iconic street into a pedestrian mall in the 1970s helped revitalize downtown into the bustling city center we enjoy today. However, more recently Soglin has supported measures to crack down on a “bad element” and the homeless who congregate at the top of State Street, so perhaps the suggestion was more tongue-in-cheek.

As Soglin eyes another term to lead Madison (as well as a run for governor, evidently), perhaps naming the top of State Street after the mayor will challenge him to transform the public space into a fitting tribute, worthy of his unwavering loyalty to this fair city.

#1 thing to celebrate about Madison

1. The lakes

2. Bike friendliness

3. Local music

#1 thing to change about Madison

1. Racial disparities

2. More rooftop bars

3. Its mayor

2017 Phrase to be banned

1. Fake news

2. Soglin for Governor

3. Bigly

What Madison needs, but does not have

1. Affordable housing

2. Light rail

3. Legal weed

What should we do with Oscar Mayer?

1. Affordable housing

2. Tech hub

3. Demolish it

What to name after Soglin?

1. Top of State Street

2. Dog park

3. Local Uber office