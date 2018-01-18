Holy cow, it’s Charlie!

× Expand Everybody’s favorite Sconnie, Charlie Berens.

When Milwaukee native Charlie Berens was pursuing a double major in journalism and environmental studies at UW-Madison, he never thought he’d become a spokesperson for the Badger State.

But along came Da Manitowoc Minute, Berens’ hysterical podcast that regularly reminds viewers that much of what they think about Cheeseheads is true. The former newscaster and comedian, now based in Los Angeles, regularly attracts upwards of 800,000 viewers for each online segment.

In his broadcasts, Berens cracks wise about Wisconsin facts, foibles and football scores. (“Yes, da Packers lost to da tiny black birds [aka: Atlanta Falcons]; no, I don’t want to talk about it.”) Viewers also learned how to waterski with one hand to avoid spilling their cans of Miller Lite, and the camo-jacket-clad host even directed fans to a Craigslist posting offering a diamond engagement ring in trade for hunting gear “for the low-cost of your decoys and your dignity.”

He also has no trouble smacking our state’s leaders for some foolish decisions, such as granting hunting licenses to young children. (“Dat’s how ya put the ‘infant’ in ‘infantry.’”) Hillary Clinton, Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey have also taken their lumps during Berens’ podcasts, as does Paul Ryan’s doppelgänger and La Crosse turtle traffickers. (“Oh Geez!”)

Everybody’s favorite Sconnie takes the stage Jan. 26 at Wisconsin Union Theater’s Shannon Hall. Berens spent time with Isthmus explaining what’s so funny about Wisconsin.

How did you get to where you are today?

As a junior at UW-Madison, I submitted a video story to MTV on a Brookfield farm that became part of a development project, and was picked to be the Wisconsin correspondent covering the 2008 election for MTV’s Choose or Lose campaign. That got me covering a different political or social issue every week.

I went to the inauguration and the 2008 Republican National Convention. That’s where I saw the power of journalism. Along with a handful of other credentialed journalists, I was wrongfully arrested covering the protests at the convention. On the plus side, I was in jail long enough to get a free peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

I was in the news business, eventually hosting a YouTube news channel in South Carolina. From there, I hosted a local news show for KDAF in Dallas. I still didn’t feel like I was on the right path so I moved back to Los Angeles to pursue comedy. I started doing standup and producing and acting in my own sketches, and that’s when things really started to take off.

How did Da Manitowoc Minute idea originate?

It’s based on a character from my standup routine. I was performing at The Comedy Store in L.A. One of the people in the audience was from Manitowoc, so the city was on my mind when I was naming the show. It sounds very Wisconsin because the word is rooted in Native American culture. Then there’s the national recognition from Making A Murderer. Most people from Manitowoc aren’t fans of that show, so it’s cool that my segments can help change the conversation around Manitowoc.

Did you have a particular model for that character?

I grew up in Wisconsin, and obviously love all things Wisconsin. When I was 6 or 7 my brother and I would call in to the local fishing show, Outdoor Wisconsin, and talk to Tom Newbauer about fishing. I’m sure I picked up something from him. He’s got a great Wisconsin accent.

The further north I went — to my grandparents’ house in Fond du Lac, and our summer vacations in Land O’ Lakes, Boulder Junction and Eagle River — the more influences I got. I never even noticed I had an accent until I moved around the country. Whether it was L.A., South Carolina, D.C. or Dallas, one thing remained consistent — everyone told me I said some words funny. And nobody knew what a bubbler was.

How did your background in comedy evolve?

I started cracking jokes at a young age in the back of my parents’ 15-seater van. That’s about all you can do when you’re two hours into your five-hour trek to Presque Isle and your Game Boy broke somewhere around Fond du Lac.

Professionally, I started dipping my toe into comedy when I was working at the YouTube news channel. We just organically started making our news reports comedic because it was a good way to differentiate the brand from every other news outlet out there.

Does your Manitowoc Minute character have a personal philosophy?

Keep ’er movin’. That’s his philosophy. I think people like it because politically and socially these are tough times. My character doesn’t let the negative weigh him down, but at the same time he isn’t afraid to call out the absurdity. His common sense approach, I think, is what appeals to people.