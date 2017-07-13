Cute kids, grotesque adults

Dragons and zombies and butterflies. Oh yes! Angelique Thompson has transformed kids into these creatures and many more as a professional face painter. Her one-woman business, Antsy Pants Paints Face Painting and Body Art , was named for the visible excitement her young clientele display during a session.

“When you have to wipe cake and boogers off a kid’s face before you even begin to paint, you can imagine what the next four minutes are like. Antsy pants,” Thompson says. “But kids love to have their faces painted. You could literally paint dots on their face and they would be happy.”

Thompson is available to paint pirates, tigers and Ninja Turtles on faces at birthday parties, charitable events, or pretty much any gathering with families.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be a face-painter for children,” says Thompson. “But it’s fun. It challenges my creative side. It just sort of found me.”

Thompson didn’t discover her knack for face painting by putting whiskers on youngsters. Her calling has more gruesome origins. It all started after winning a Halloween costume competition at the bowling alley Badger Bowl. Riffing off of the marriage vow “until death do us part,” she and her partner dressed as a dead bride and groom. She painted, in horrifying detail, guts spilling out of her wedding dress and a champagne glass jutting out of her hubby’s face.

“I was shocked I won, but it made me realize I had gotten pretty good [at face and body painting]. I’m really into Halloween so I was always painting my face and friends. I’d pick some ideas and techniques from YouTube,” Thompson says. “After that, people started asking if they could pay me to help with their Halloween costumes. After I did one event with kids, I realized that I might actually have a little business here.”

Thompson officially launched Antsy Pants in 2015. She does kids’ parties year-round but her busy season is still around Halloween. That’s when the adults start calling to book private gigs.

“I’m booked solid at the end of October with adults who want to get painted for Halloween,” Thompson says. “I’m really into doing zombies. Cartoonish pop art. I like to glam up the grotesque.”

So far, Thompson has relied mostly on word-of-mouth to publicize her unique services. This year, she plans on trying to take the business to a new level and make it a full-time gig. She’s posting more of her creations on Facebook and launching a sister business, Embody Allure Special FX & Body Paint .

“When you’re painting things like a gaping mouth coming out of someone’s neck, you want to show it off,” says Thompson. “But I figured I shouldn’t be posting that next to a cute kid with a face painted like a tiger.