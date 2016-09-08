Cornerstone of the neighborhood

× Expand Paulius Musteikis Terry Moss cuts client Sam Taylor’s hair at Atwood Barbershop.

Unless you spy the barber pole out front, Atwood Barbershop, 2140 Atwood Ave., can be easy to miss. Owner Terry Moss doesn’t advertise; his business comes largely from word-of-mouth. Those in the know get to the shop early or are prepared to take a number and wait: “Most mornings there are people here waiting for me when I arrive by 8:15 a.m.,” says Moss.

Around 9:30 on a Wednesday morning, there’s already an hour-and-a-half wait for services. And although he could fill his calendar weeks in advance, Moss doesn’t take appointments. He says it’s because people do not respect the time.

So unless you’re the first person there when Moss opens, take a number from the red ticket holder next to the front door. If you leave for a bit to do an errand and miss your number being called? “Then it’s back to the drawing board,” Moss says.

A candy machine in the corner and two televisions playing ESPN keep patrons busy while they wait. It’s clear that Moss can run his shop anyway he pleases and people will flock to him regardless.

While Moss is all business regarding his “no appointments” policy, he has a kind demeanor and a rapport with everyone who walks through the door, calling most by name. People drive by and honk, and Moss waves out the door. He’s made this more than a place to get a haircut or a shave; it’s become a community gathering spot.

× Expand Paulius Musteikis

Moss started working professionally as a barber in 2008 and has owned Atwood Barbershop for four years. Barbershops are traditionally places that serve only male clients, but Atwood has some female customers, too. It’s also one of the few shops on the east side that cater to black hair cuts. Although Moss has a diverse clientele, the majority of his customers are African American.

A sign next to Moss’ barber chair lists services and prices. Haircut cost is based on age. Cuts for adults (16 and over) are $17, for seniors (60 and over) $14, and kids (12 and under) $12. A lining — when the barber makes sure the edge of the hair is straight — runs $7; a lining with a taper costs $10.

Customers also come for the barbershop classic of a hot towel and a shave, which costs $15. Moss calls this one “relaxation time.”

Josh Geidel keeps coming back to Atwood Barbershop, despite the wait times. “If I went to another place, I’d be paying $40 for a haircut,” Geidel says.

Moss grew up in the Atwood neighborhood and graduated from East High School in the late 1990s. He started cutting the hair of his friends and relatives when he was 12.

It was just something that he wanted to learn to do, he says — or possibly a reaction against his mom messing up his haircuts too many times. “I went to school with some embarrassing haircuts. There wasn’t no YouTube tutorial then.”

Moss opened the shop on Aug. 29 (a Monday, when the barbershop is normally closed), so he could give free haircuts to kids going back to school. Moss, who was joined by three other barbers, two of whom work at Atwood full time, says he does this every year because he wants kids to look nice and feel good about themselves. He also gave away 50 backpacks filled with school supplies.

A mural on the wall of the shop shows the Atwood streetscape with the words “Passion over paycheck.”

When asked about it, Moss says, “You’ve got to have passion for what you do on a daily basis.” Moss practices what he preaches.

Atwood BarberShop 2140 Atwood Ave., 608-772-0568, look for Atwood Barbershop on Facebook, 8:30 am-5 pm Tues.-Fri., 8 am-4 Sat.