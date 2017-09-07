Bigger, with more comfy chairs

× Expand Candice Wagener Many ReStore volunteers join manager Craig Gielow (kneeling) and director Steve Hanrahan (far right).

Sixteen years ago, when the first Habitat ReStore entered the scene on Madison’s east side, the concept was new. Sure, we had Goodwill and St. Vincent de Paul for cast-off clothes and housewares, but where could someone donate a kitchen counter? Or a used bannister, discarded in a remodeling project? Today Habitat ReStore, an offshoot of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, has two stores, has undergone several expansions and funded 46 newly built homes with the stores’ proceeds.

The Madison west location at 5906 Odana Road grew again this summer — the site’s third expansion since opening in July 2012 — to 18,500 square feet of space. Perhaps more notable than the size of the ReStore, however, is the size of the volunteer force that made the project happen. Nearly 100 volunteers helped, including long-time friends of the store and a former manager, says ReStore director Steve Hanrahan. Other than the manager and assistant manager, the store is completely volunteer-run.

The pride in Habitat’s mission is evident in the 20-some volunteers on-site. Terry Ortman, a retiree who has been volunteering for 15 years with Habitat, says he enjoys the other people and the fact that they’re diverting so many materials from the landfill: 7,584 tons in Dane County since the east side store opened.

× Expand Candice Wagener Volunteer Ed Kowieski stains a piece of trim in the expanded ReStore.

As part of the recent expansion, volunteers painted, reorganized inventory and installed signage. They also created a lovely flooring display of mismatched tiles, showcasing what can be done with the varied inventory the ReStore has at any given time.

Building a half wall to create a new holding area in the back of the store was another volunteer-led project. This creates a better experience for both customers and donors when picking up and dropping off large items, which previously had to be hauled through the front doors.

The ReStore’s top sellers include cabinetry, furniture, major appliances, hardware and flooring — which can be tile, vinyl or carpet. It does not sell housewares, small appliances or clothing. Cabinetry has always been the store’s top seller, but now furniture is becoming increasingly popular. The West location has always accepted hard furniture, but recently added upholstered furniture to that list.

“I’m looking forward to having more room to merchandise our products better,” says Hanrahan, adding that the store will now look more like its East side counterpart.

× Expand The store stocks recycled Amazon-brand paints and urban-wood lumber.

Some new items in ReStore’s repertoire are considered “purchased product,” meaning the store buys them new and resells: a full color palette of recycled water-based paints created by Amazon Paint, a U.S. company (not to be confused with the major online retailer), and urban wood, sourced from trees that have lived out their life in urban forests. This is often quickly snatched up by local artisans for its unique, no-two-pieces-look-alike quality.

The West location has seen a significant increase in donations over the past year, says manager Craig Gielow. “If we didn’t expand the store, we’d be pulling our hair out trying to figure out where to put everything.”

On September 16, Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the ReStores’ 16th anniversary and the west location’s expansion with cake and refreshments from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. and a 16 percent off storewide sale at both locations.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore-West

5906 Odana Road, 608-442-9919, restoredane.org, 9 am-5 pm Tues.-Sat.