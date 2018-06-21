× Expand Candice Wagener These hand-crafted dolls are like the original versions of Little People.

Upon stepping into JnJ Craftworks, it’s easy to see the sense of pride that owner Jerina Julius has in her gift shop. As the sole employee, she warmly greets customers and tells them all about the vendors she features in her consignment shop just south of Five Points in Verona.

Julius spent her career first as a banker, then as a recruiter. When she was ready for a change, her husband encouraged her to combine her passion for working with people and her love of shopping. After a year of making the rounds at craft shows and collecting numerous business cards, Julius had enough interested vendors to open up her own shop in September 2016.

She has around 80 vendors tucked into her 1,450-square-foot space. “It’s like a walk-in Etsy,” says Julius. Many of her artists are senior citizens and several sell their small-batch crafts only at JnJ; they don’t have Facebook or Etsy, nor do they do the craft market circuit. Julius is glad she’s given them an outlet for sales. And with a senior community down the street, Julius’ location is a prime spot. Several of her artists live in the area, and many of her customers walk to the shop.

Three of her woodworkers are senior citizens. Ron Nagel, who still holds a day job with the state, creates a unique style by burning wood with 5,000 watts of electricity. By connecting the positive and negative leads from a transformer to each end of a piece of wood, the electricity follows the wood grain, creating intricate lightning-like patterns.

While she lets artists set their own prices, she makes sure to have plenty of affordable items. She’s also happy to hold an item until a customer has the money to purchase it. Julius tries to “have something for everybody.”

Customers can find jewelry, body products, art, home accessories and baby gifts. JnJ also carries a small sample of religious-themed gifts, filling a niche in the area.

The shop is also the only local brick and mortar spot to carry the Girl Wonderful line, a Verona-based brand that creates T-shirts emblazoned with slogans like “Girl President” or “Girl Scientist” and coffee mugs that say “Get it, girl.”

Julius has an area in back that can be set up for workshops or private events. She has held several kids’ classes, as well as a few adult classes in the evening. Making bath bombs, basket weaving, and creating a chalkboard tray are currently in the rotation. “Our classes are not super fancy,” says Julius. “It’s for everybody. Just come and make a mess!”

