Move over, Brooklyn Flea

You need more comics in your life, and the flea market at Angell Park has a big supply.

The sun is (finally) shining in Madison, and that means one thing: It’s shopping season. Flea markets are popping up all around the metro area, with vendors offering overstock, vintage finds, homemade treats and crafts. These summer-long garage sales are fun destinations.

Race to the market

The Madison International Speedway in Oregon, Wisconsin, has traded cars for collectibles. Now in its second season, the Madison Speedway Marketplace offers a spot to shop 100 vendors from all across the state of Wisconsin. You might find anything from upcycled furniture to antique tractors to organic health products at this open-air flea market.

While they shop, people can also eat local. Flakey Jo’s Homemade Pastries from Janesville offers take-and-eat baked treats. And Ziggy’s BBQ Smokehouse from Oregon sets up shop at the Speedway to feed hungry diners breakfast and lunch. The season began on May 12, and continues through October 13, with shows on the second Saturday of every month. Admission and parking are free.

Madison Speedway Marketplace:

1122 Sunrise Road, Oregon; 608-216-1716

June 9, July 14, Sept. 8, Oct. 13; Open hours 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shop with the angels

Angell Park Flea Market in Sun Prairie is another local open-air market at a race track. Shoppers will find treasures and trinkets on the first Sunday of each month from July until October. The organizers of this flea market have an eye for the eccentric: the Facebook page offers tips on upcycling antique food cannisters into tabletop succulent containers.

Angell Park Flea Market:

300 Park St., Sun Prairie; 608-347-5516

July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7; Open hours 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Your mileage may vary at the Madison Speedway Marketplace.

Get a little crazy

Want to shop antiques, but don’t want to get rained on? Crazy Franks Flea Market in Mineral Point offers a year-round, indoor shopping venue. An old-fashioned sign outside the market promises “thousands of items just for peanuts.” More than 150 vendors offer their wares here, including primitives, arts and crafts, memorabilia, vintage items and sporting goods.

Crazy Franks Flea Market:

1246 State Road 23 Mineral Point; 608-987-3346

Open daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. crazyfranks.com