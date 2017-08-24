Fancy footwear

× Expand Kolhapuri chappals were worn as early as the 13th century.

Whenever Aslam and Sana Rakhangi would travel home to their native India, they’d often come back with a few pairs of traditional sandals to give as gifts for their friends in the U.S. Both are originally from Kolhapur, a city known for a special style of slipper called a Kolhapuri chappal.

“This is a cottage industry [in Kolhapur], it’s what they’re known for,” says Aslam. “It’s very traditional to that region.”

The gifts proved so popular that the Rakhangis, who live in Madison, thought there might be a market for selling Kolhapuri chappals in the U.S. They found a supplier in India and in 2013 launched their online company, Kolapuriz, which specializes in custom-made sandals in traditional and modern styles.

“These shoes were first worn as early as the 13th century, but [the style has] evolved a lot over the years,” says Sana, who is the primary force behind the business. “We do a lot of fusion, experimenting with the styles yet maintaining the original look.”

Styles range from simple to elaborate, and colors change with the seasons.

The leather used to make the shoes is a byproduct from the meat industry, and it’s tanned using an environmentally friendly process. Kolapuriz sources labor from a group of artisans who handcraft each pair of shoes based on designs that the Rakhangis suggest.

Traditional Kolhapuri chappals have a T-strap and a loop for the big toe and were popular with hippies in the U.S. during the 1970s. The shoes are known for their durability and generally have a hard sole, but the Kolapuriz design is softer and more comfortable. “We tried to make it more feet-friendly,” Sana says.

There are about 20 different styles available on the website for men and women, and colors change depending on the season. Some favor a minimalist design while others are more elaborate with multiple braids and straps. There’s also a style that resembles a clog or a huarache. “We can add all these bells and whistles to the upper, and we also experiment with different colors and natural dyes,” Aslam says. Customers can order in whole sizes or provide exact measurements in centimeters for a more precise fit. Each pair takes three to six hours to complete.

And while historically worn to weddings or with traditional Indian outfits, the shoes can go with “pretty much anything,” says Sana. “You can pull it off with jeans or a skirt.” n