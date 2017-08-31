New leadership for the Chazen

× Expand Gilman: “I’m interested in artists, programs and exhibitions that stretch our understanding of traditional boundaries.”

Amy Gilman, who has served as deputy director of the Toledo Museum of Art since 2005, becomes director of the UW’s Chazen Museum of Art on Sept. 11. She will be filling the position held by Russell Panczenko for more than 30 years.

Her broad-based background is unusual for a museum director. Gilman did not get an art history degree until she earned her doctorate from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Previously she received a master of fine arts degree in photography from Columbia College in Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in performance studies from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

“In practice, this means I have a pretty broad conception of what constitutes art that belongs in a museum setting, and an openness to new and unexpected media,” says Gilman.

“I’m especially interested in artists, programs and exhibitions that stretch our understanding of traditional boundaries between fields,” she adds.

Isthmus talked to Gilman while she was in the process of moving to Madison.

Before you even heard of the opening here, were you aware of the Chazen?

I have been aware of the Chazen for many years. It is a widely respected institution in the museum field, and I certainly paid attention when [its] new building opened several years ago.

One of the reasons the Chazen was particularly interesting to me is the nature of being within a large university. There is such a wealth of expertise in different fields, some of which are traditionally associated with an art museum — such as studio art and art history — and some of which present opportunities for great collaborations and partnerships: the sciences, history and engineering, to name a few.

It is important over time to represent a definition of “the arts” that encompasses all time periods and facets.

What is your vision for the Chazen?

I have deliberately stayed away from articulating specific goals right away. I am eager to get started and looking forward to spending the next months getting to know the staff and Chazen council, as well as the university, alumni and the community.

A lot of my time when I first arrive will be meeting and listening to many stakeholders across the whole community. This will provide me with a broad and complex picture of the Chazen — and will point toward the direction in which we need to move first.

Have you been working with former director Russell Panczenko?

We had dinner together several weeks ago, and I am certain we will have a productive relationship. He transformed this institution over the course of his 30-plus years in the director’s position, culminating in the expansion of the museum into this incredible new building. That legacy is a great one for a new director to step into and lead into the future.

Is your partner or family also engaged in the arts?

My family is relocating here with me: my husband, Doug, who is an artist, and our three-year-old son. Doug is a sculptor and has always had his own studio.

Will we be seeing all of you engage in the arts off-campus?

We certainly anticipate getting involved with the local arts communities, in addition to all our activities with the campus and the Chazen. We know there is a thriving local arts community, and I suspect we will spend a lot of time getting to know groups and individuals in the coming months. One of the other appealing things about Madison was the reputation for a great food scene here. We have already begun exploring the farmers’ markets on our visits, and are looking forward to finding out more as we get more familiar with the area.