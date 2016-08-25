Make it happen!

Madison Public Library to host event-planning bootcamp

by

Ever had a brilliant idea for a community event but no idea how to pull it off? A new program coming to the Madison Public Library this fall aims to educate teams of budding organizers through an “event-planning bootcamp” that will culminate in three large-scale events around Madison.

Called the Library Takeover, the initiative is part of a recent push to promote lifelong, community-based learning and to get more people participating in programs at the library, says Laura Damon-Moore, a community engagement librarian.

“People like going to community events in Madison, but the average person doesn’t necessarily have the network, skills or financing to make [them] happen,” Damon-Moore says.

The Library Takeover program aims to bridge that gap, with a six-week course held Oct. 18-Nov. 22 that will bring in local experts to share knowledge about topics like big-picture planning, marketing strategies and day-of production logistics. At the end of the course, teams of participants will apply what they’ve learned and host events at Central, Meadowridge and Pinney libraries. Each team gets $2,500 for its event.

The program is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation, but space is limited to three teams of three to five adults (and must not be officially affiliated with a nonprofit). Applications are available online, or in-person at any Madison Public Library location. Applications are due Sept. 1, and winners will be notified by Sept. 30.

Tags

by

Print

Friday

August 26, 2016

Saturday

August 27, 2016

  • Isthmus Picks

Sunday

August 28, 2016

  • Isthmus Picks

Monday

August 29, 2016

Tuesday

August 30, 2016

Wednesday

August 31, 2016

Thursday

September 1, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer

  • Our guide to food around Madison