Make it happen!

Ever had a brilliant idea for a community event but no idea how to pull it off? A new program coming to the Madison Public Library this fall aims to educate teams of budding organizers through an “event-planning bootcamp” that will culminate in three large-scale events around Madison.

Called the Library Takeover, the initiative is part of a recent push to promote lifelong, community-based learning and to get more people participating in programs at the library, says Laura Damon-Moore, a community engagement librarian.

“People like going to community events in Madison, but the average person doesn’t necessarily have the network, skills or financing to make [them] happen,” Damon-Moore says.

The Library Takeover program aims to bridge that gap, with a six-week course held Oct. 18-Nov. 22 that will bring in local experts to share knowledge about topics like big-picture planning, marketing strategies and day-of production logistics. At the end of the course, teams of participants will apply what they’ve learned and host events at Central, Meadowridge and Pinney libraries. Each team gets $2,500 for its event.

The program is offered free of charge thanks to a grant from the Madison Public Library Foundation, but space is limited to three teams of three to five adults (and must not be officially affiliated with a nonprofit). Applications are available online, or in-person at any Madison Public Library location. Applications are due Sept. 1, and winners will be notified by Sept. 30.