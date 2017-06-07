A new test of endurance

× Expand Ironman at the 2016 Ironman 70.3 Vineman Triathlon on July 10 in Sonoma County, California

Over the past 15 years, Ironman Wisconsin has become a favorite destination in the renowned triathlon series. Who wouldn’t want to compete in front of thousands of cheering strangers along a diverse and beautiful course flush with urban and rural scenery? But the demands of that annual September race — a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run — preclude many triathletes from entering.

On June 11, the inaugural Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin will give swimmers, cyclists and runners a new (and, let’s face it, more realistic) opportunity to test their endurance with 3,000 elite and age-group competitors from 44 states and 14 countries.

The race, which replaces the independently owned Wisconsin Milkman Triathlon that debuted last year, begins with a 1.2-mile swim in Lake Monona, followed by a 56-mile bike ride and then a 13.1-mile run along the shores of Lake Monona back to Madison.

On the line are 50 age-group qualifying slots to the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship, taking place in Chattanooga, Tenn., in September. Race officials says competitors range in age from 18 to 74.

Somewhere in that crowd will be Joanie Conley, a 57-year-old former kindergarten paraeducator from Waunakee who will be competing in her second Ironman 70.3; her first was in Augusta, Georgia, in 2014.

“I started a bucket list in 2001,” she says, referring to the year she was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “Just one sprint [short-distance] triathlon was on that list. I did my first sprint in 2009. Well, it was very addictive. It took me quite a few years to go beyond that sprint distance, though.”

Conley loves the social aspect of training and competing, and realized that everybody — just like her — has a story. “Life can be too short to leave behind regrets,” she says. “I do love a challenge, and this will be one of the biggest for me. I just hope the weather gods will be with us and everyone can have a safe event.”

Madison will host Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin through 2019, with an option in 2020. “It certainly says we’re an active community and can accommodate a wide range of running events,” Jamie Patrick, vice president of the Madison Area Sports Commission, says about Ironman officials’ bringing another signature event to the city. Ironman now hosts more than 260 events in 42 countries — including four events in Madison and seven in Wisconsin.