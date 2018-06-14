Celebrities, classic rock and country

× Expand American Family Insurance Champi Move over, Brett Favre and Andy North. It’s Derek Jeter! And he will compete at the AmFam Championship on June 23.

The final field of 78 for the third American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course won’t be announced until June 15. But this year’s PGA TOUR Champions event for golfers over 50 already is looking solid.

Committed players include John Daly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Colin Montgomerie, Bernhard Langer, David Toms, Rocco Mediate, and Madison’s own Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker.

Stricker, who also is playing the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y., on June 14-17, started the American Family Insurance Championship in 2016 to raise money for American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities. More than $2.7 million has been donated so far.

About 65,000 people from 27 states attended last year’s event, which also attracted 1,000 volunteers from 13 states.

This year’s Madison stop, one of 27 tournaments on the 2018 PGA TOUR Champions schedule, will boast expanded seating at four holes — 1, 15, 17 and 18.

“It’s a unique experience to watch pro golf in Madison,” says tournament director Nate Pokrass. “We all want to make this more exciting every year, and that’s the challenge: How do we keep being more creative?”

Championship week begins with the Jessie Vetter Classic on June 15, followed by tournament qualifying on June 18 at Legend of Bergamont Golf Course in Oregon. Two Pro-Am competitions will happen June 20 and 21, and a celebrity foursome featuring golfing icon Lee Trevino, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, former Major League Baseball All-Star Derek Jeter, and Madison’s own two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North will tee off June 23. The nine-hole exhibition begins at approximately 1:30 p.m., following the final group of tournament players on the 10th hole.

× Expand American Family Insurance Champi Madison’s Steve Stricker: commuter-celebrity golfer.

Additionally, a charity concert on June 22 features a lineup as diverse as any you’ll see in this city: classic rockers REO Speedwagon, country singer Sara Evans, country rockers A Thousand Horses and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal playing deejay.

“We want our tournament week to have something for everyone, wherever their interests lie,” says Pokrass. “Every PGA stop looks to make their tournament unique for their own community, and we’re putting together an experience unique to Madison.”