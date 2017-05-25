Duck redux

× Expand Tim Casey The Mallards will feature new talent like pitcher Nate Brown, a former high school standout now with the University of Florida Gators.

The Madison Mallards open their 17th season on May 30 at the Duck Pond with new players and a renovated Duck Blind.

With appearances in the Northern League playoffs three of the past four seasons, the Mallards feature some of the country’s top college players and have established a long tradition of excellence. This season’s roster had not been finalized at the time of this writing, but only a handful of players from 2016 were expected to return.

That opens the door for plenty of new talent. Keep an eye on Madison College sophomore infielder Cade Bunnell, who was a first-team all-conference player for the Badger South Conference at Stoughton High School and leads the WolfPack in home runs this season. Pitcher Nate Brown, a former Hartland Arrowhead High School standout and now a freshman at the University of Florida, also is expected to make an impact.

“I think when players get here, they know we’re one of the most successful teams in the league,” says Mallards general manager Tyler Isham. “Field manager Donnie Scott has a ‘we’re going to win’ attitude, and that’s what players expect to do.”

Fans expect that, too. That’s why, for years, this team has led the Northwoods League in attendance by more than 100,000 spectators. Total attendance last season topped 204,000, averaging more than 6,000 fans per game. The next closest team was the La Crosse Loggers with 98,000 (2,725 per game).

Isham says he expects most nights during the Mallards’ first five-game homestand to sell out, including the opener against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Prices for single-game tickets begin at $8.

In addition to watching action on the field, fans should check out the newly renovated Great Dane Duck Blind, which now offers four levels and new all-you-can-eat food and drink options. Almost 40 lightly used shipping containers have been converted into 12 fan suites — an amenity you won’t find in any other ballpark in the country, Mallards officials say.

You’re probably not going to see a slate of promotions quite like what the Mallards have in store, either. Chris Farley/Matt Foley Bobblehead Night is June 2 against the Lakeshore Chinooks, Bacon Appreciation Night is June 15 against the Green Bay Bullfrogs and Game of Thrones Night is July 29 against the Battle Creek Bombers.

Play ball!