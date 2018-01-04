Return, does Gallardo

× Expand Ben VanHouten/Seattle Mariners Yovani Gallardo will be back in a Brewers’ uniform in 2018.

Almost three years after the Milwaukee Brewers unceremoniously traded starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo to the Texas Rangers, the former All-Star signed a one-year deal with his old team shortly before Christmas.

Gallardo spent three seasons on three different American League teams, winning Game 1 of the 2015 American League Division Series for the Rangers against the Toronto Blue Jays. But he subsequently put up some of the worst numbers of his career with the Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners.

Last season, Gallardo — who will be 32 in February — went 5-10 with a 5.72 earned run average in 28 games. He gave up 24 homers and was assigned to the bullpen twice. The Crew picked him up as a free agent.

During his eight previous seasons as a Brewer, Gallardo was 89-64 with a 3.69 ERA in 214 games — starting all but three. His one-year, non-guaranteed deal is for a base salary of $2 million, plus $2 million more in incentives. (Gallardo also is Milwaukee’s all-time leader in home runs by a pitcher, with 12, and he earned $13 million in the final year of his Brewers contract.)

“His addition provides depth to our pitching staff and gives Yovani a chance to once again have success in a familiar setting,” Milwaukee general manager David Stearns said in a statement.

While the move came as a surprise to some — Gallardo was an All-Star in 2010 but is well past his prime eight years later — it really shouldn’t have. Milwaukee has a history of bringing back players, though more typically in off-field roles.

Current manager Craig Counsell, who had two stints with the Brewers as an infielder, was Gallardo’s teammate and ended his playing career in Milwaukee in 2011. Previous managers Dale Sveum (2008) and Ned Yost (2003-08) both were Brewers in the 1980s.

Hall of Famer Robin Yount (1975-93) came back as bench coach for 2006 in a much-hyped move that lasted only one season, and former catcher Ted Simmons (1981-85) took over that position in 2008. Past pitchers Bill Castro (1974-80) and Chris Bosio (1986-92) also became pitching coaches for Milwaukee.

Former third baseman Sal Bando (1977-81) served as the Brewers’ GM from 1991 to 1999. Other former players with current or previous off-the-field positions include outfielder Larry Hisle (1978-82), second baseman Jim Gantner (1976-92), and pitcher Jerry Augustine (1975-84). And don’t forget longtime Brewers radio play-by-play man Bob Uecker, who spent his 1962 rookie season as a catcher with the Milwaukee Braves.

Will Ryan Braun, today’s longest-tenured Brewer, one day work for the team as a non-player? I wouldn’t be surprised.