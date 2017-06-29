Facing our foibles

× Expand Liz Lauren Cristina Panfilio and Nate Burger in the politically incorrect French farce.

Good communication is essential in a marriage. In an institution built on mutual admiration and trust, husbands and wives have a duty to talk through any problems they might have. If they don’t, chaos might ensue — as it does in American Players Theatre’s production of A Flea in Her Ear, running through October 7 in the Hill Theatre.

Adapted and directed by former APT artistic director David Frank, Georges Feydeau’s farce has all the elements: love, sex, jealousy, betrayal, miscommunication and mistaken identities — drenched in French perfume.

Trouble starts in the bedroom, where uptight and proper Victor Emmanuel Chandebise (David Daniel) is having a hard time performing his husbandly duties. His beautiful, bored society wife Raymonde (Kelsey Brennan) assumes his disappointing bedroom performances are due to an affair. She sets a trap for him, lighting the fuse for the farcical fireworks that follow, with most of the action taking place at the inn of ill repute, the Mount Venus Hotel.

The play benefits from APT’s new stage (see story, above), with director Frank making use of multiple locations for entrances and exits and an essential set piece, a revolving bed.

Written in 1907, long before anyone had heard the term “politically correct,” much of the comedy relies on ethnic stereotypes, impenetrable foreign languages and problems with translation and speech. Jonathan Smoots plays an amorous Prussian who only speaks German but communicates clearly (and hilariously) what he’s looking for. Juan Rivera Lebron plays the fiery Spaniard Don Homenides de Histangua, the classic Latin lover whose passion for his wife Lucienne is accompanied by violent fits of jealousy. He and Lucienne communicate in rapid-fire Spanish.

Funniest and most inappropriate of all, Nate Burger plays Victor Emmanuel’s nephew Camille, who suffers from a severe speech impediment that allows him only to utter vowels and no consonants. Incomprehensible at first, the listener quickly tunes in to his sing-song delivery, which is corrected temporarily with a silver mouthpiece. Burger’s struggle to communicate with those around him is one of the most affecting and entertaining parts of the play, even though it feels wrong to laugh at his disability. Burger succeeds brilliantly in this challenging role.

David Daniel magically transforms from the prim businessman Victor Emmanuel to his doppleganger, a drunken porter at the Mount Venus Hotel. As the charming wag Tournel, Marcus Truschinski also deserves special recognition, not only for his flair for physical comedy, but also for spending half of opening night wearing only his underwear or a bedsheet in frigid 50° weather while the audience was bundled up in coats, sweaters and heavy blankets.

Stuffed with mad dashes, clever fight choreography and frustrated desire, A Flea in Her Ear is a thoroughly funny production that illustrates the trouble we cause ourselves through our own foolish machinations.