Overture breaks ties with Tom Wopat

The Overture Center for the Arts plans to rename its Tommy Awards program and is severing all ties with namesake Tom Wopat following charges that the actor indecently assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

The program, which honors excellence in high school musical theater, was launched in 2009 and named after Wopat, a Lodi native best known for playing Luke Duke in the television show Dukes of Hazzard. Wopat never participated or financially supported the program, but he lent his name to “lend credibility” to the awards and “inspire Wisconsin young people that a career in the performing arts was possible,” according to a release.

“Overture firmly believes the arts provide a safe haven for all to participate and enjoy inspirational experiences without fear or compromise of respect for others,” Ted DeDee, Overture’s president and CEO said in a statement. “We will especially continue to focus on providing a positive environment and influence for participating students and schools.”

Wopat, 66, was arrested Aug. 2 in Massachusetts after being accused of groping an adult female cast member during rehearsals for a production of the musical 42nd Street. He pleaded not guilty to charges of indecent assault and battery, plus drug possession after two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine were found in his car. On Sept. 26, it was made public that Wopat is facing additional charges of indecent assault and battery and two counts of annoying or accosting another person. The teenage accuser, also an actor in the production, came forward after Wopat’s arrest on the earlier charges.

According to the police report, Wopat told the girl, “I’m a creepy old man, you’re really talented and really cute.” Wopat allegedly poked her stomach and hit her buttocks with a script, and told her, “Nice butt.”

When the allegations against Wopat were first announced, Overture staff sent a statement out to Tommy Awards program partners letting them know that Overture was “discussing internally and awaiting the trial and verdict.” Overture also removed Wopat's signature from the program website and all electronic and future print materials. A new name for the awards will be chosen with input from local partners involved with the program, says Lex Poppens, vice president of marketing and sales for Overture. “This is something we’re working with our constituents on,” he says. “The process has not been formulated, but there will be a conversation.”

The Overture Center’s decision comes weeks after the Stoughton Opera House and the Janesville Performing Arts Center both canceled Christmas concerts featuring Wopat. Members of the local theater community discussed the issue widely on social media, with some encouraging Overture to take a stronger stance.

“The Tommy Awards and Ensemble serve teen performers; Wopat's most recent accusation came from a 16-year-old girl. What message does it send if this correlation is ignored?” Megan Randolph, executive director of Music Theatre Madison, told Isthmus before the Overture’s statement. “The Tommy organization owes it to the community and the kids they serve, particularly the young women who participate in the program, to make a public statement, condemn Wopat's behavior, and change the name. They are only undermining their very impactful and educational program by doing any less.”