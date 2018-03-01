No more hiding

× Expand "Secrets began finding their way to me," says Warren.

Frank Warren is the world’s foremost collector of secrets. In 2004, when he was working at a “boring” job, he printed 3,000 self-addressed postcards and asked people to decorate them and share a secret they’d never told anyone, handing them out to passersby in Washington, D.C. He created the PostSecret blog and watched as his mailbox overflowed. The blog has attracted hundreds of millions of visitors and spiraled into six bestselling books. And Warren, who used to volunteer at a suicide prevention hotline, has raised more than $1 million for suicide prevention. Now he’s touring with three actors and a musician in PostSecret: The Show. It’s at Overture’s Capitol Theater on March 3. Isthmus talked to Warren about his fascinating occupation as he strolled the streets of a frigid Asbury Park, New Jersey.

How did you become the keeper of secrets?

I was never that kid who people told secrets to, but this project came and grabbed my life and turned it upside down. I endeavored to create a safe, non-judgmental and non-commercial space where people could be assured their secrets would remain anonymous. Since then, over a million strangers have told me secrets.

What is the stage experience like?

We have a tweet wall on a screen, so as people come in they have an opportunity to share their secrets. At the top of the show the actors have to tell a real secret from their lives. We bring to life the stories behind the secrets, the ones that have changed lives. The first scene is a dramatization of one of the most incredible calls I ever took when I was a volunteer at a suicide prevention hotline. At intermission, we encourage people to submit a postcard with their secret. Act II is the actors reading those verbatim — that can be emotional and memorable.

Are you worried about making a spectacle of something that’s intimate?

I don’t think so, because the people who are participating have expectations of how their secret can be shared. We find ways to celebrate our secrets collectively.

Stories of abuse are coming out every day as part of the #metoo movement. Have you noticed an uptick in these types of stories?

I haven’t really noticed an increase, but since the beginning that’s definitely been a theme. I think #metoo is a great example of the power of sharing to change our culture.

Do you ever get something you can’t share?

I don’t think of PostSecret as censoring secrets, but there are a handful I’ll never share. I have been contacted by the FBI. And I once got a postcard that had a family portrait with a message: “My brother doesn’t realize it but his dad is not the same as our dad.” You can tell which one he is. So, that’s an example: I don’t have ownership over that story to out that young man. Secrets can be intense.

How have you changed since you embarked on this project?

I’ve become more understanding and empathetic, not just with others, but with myself. We all have secrets that can break your heart. Sometime those secrets can become a burden, a wall that separates us from others. We can understand secrets not as walls, but as bridges.

Why is PostSecret so amazingly popular?

Maybe because there’s fewer ways to share secrets in today’s society. Social media gives us an opportunity for sharing, but it’s a faux kind of sharing. Loneliness has never been more prevalent. We’re more likely to project on social media how we want others to see us.

What’s the takeaway from the show?

PostSecret is about being exposed and vulnerable. I think one thing I’ve learned is that there are two kinds of secrets, the ones that we keep from each other and the ones that we hide from ourselves. Hopefully, people will explore both kinds. The show will be funny, sad, romantic — and maybe lasting.