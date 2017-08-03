Spirited satire

× Expand Tim Shelton The boisterous production of Pinafore marks the company’s 54th season.

The operettas of Gilbert & Sullivan are commonly thought of as period pieces, and H.M.S. Pinafore is no exception; it first opened in 1878. But Madison Savoyards Ltd. strikes an all-too-contemporary note with their production of the satire, which features the character of Sir Joseph Porter, an utterly unqualified appointee to high government office.

Pinafore, which runs through Aug. 6 in UW-Madison’s Music Hall, is a lively presentation, with lots of movement and activity. Christopher Dunham’s set is a bit skewed in terms of nautical topography but is a good platform, while Rebecca Stanley’s costumes are both imaginative and beautifully lavish.

The cast is a strongly theatrical one. Alec Brown is a vocally solid hero, Ralph Rackstraw. Rebecca Buechel is a boisterous Buttercup and a good singer, though at times her diction is unsteady. Diction is a particular problem for Erin K. Bryan as the female lead, Josephine. She is probably the best singer in the troupe, but her general portrayal, introduced with shrieking, is rather a caricature.

Rick Henslin has a strong if rough voice, yet he comes through competently in his role as Captain Corcoran. His antics are somewhat overdone at times, but Don Dexter is a seasoned patter-singer, suggesting with flair the political and social anomalies of society, both in the 19th century and today.

The 21-member chorus joining the soloists makes some really full-blooded sounds, and suggests lively involvement in the action. A 26-member pit orchestra, led by Naha Greenholtz of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, has been built into a remarkably coherent and effective ensemble by music director Kyle Knox, who guarantees the vivacity of overall musical flow for the entire production.

This spirited and entertaining show marks the 54th season of Madison Savoyards, a longtime staple of our city’s summer musical life. The company faces increasingly difficult and transformative times, and it is important that our community supports its commitment to preserving the unique verbal, musical and theatrical delights of William S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan.