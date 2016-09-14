Make ’em laugh

× Expand Jonathan J. Miner left to right, Casem AbuLughod, Claire Kannapell, John Jajewski, Britton Rea, and Akshat Sharma.

Neil Simon has mined his own life experiences for his art many times, and the results have been heartwarming and sometimes hysterical — plays such as the trilogy Brighton Beach Memoirs, Biloxi Blues and Broadway Bound. One of the nation’s most prolific and most consistently entertaining playwrights, Simon was a junior comedy writer on Sid Caesar’s Your Show of Shows, which is the basis for his 1993 comedy Laughter on the 23rd Floor, presented by Strollers Theatre through Sept. 24 on the Drury Stage at the Bartell Theatre.

Laughter, smartly directed by Dave Pausch, revisits the writers’ room of a weekly variety TV program in the early 1950s. The show’s star, Max Prince, worries about ratings and whether his more sophisticated comedy will play in Peoria. Meanwhile, the writers bicker, talk politics and struggle week after week to produce great television.

With characters based loosely on Mel Brooks, Larry Gelbart, Carl Reiner and other comedy legends, the show is bursting with witty repartee that feels like part of the writers’ natural patter — always setting up a punch line. Simon’s stand-in, Lucas Brickman, speaks directly to the audience and adds some personal narrative between scenes. Jacob Lange fills this role nicely, portraying an earnest, wide-eyed novice writer who comes into the office early and stays late, trying to impress the rest of the staff so he can earn a permanent spot on the comedy team.

Playing Val, the head writer, Mark Snowden is a force of nature. He looks a bit like Groucho Marx, and he has a pronounced Russian accent, which he uses to great comedic effect. He worries about Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s blacklist while corralling the writers to get this week’s sketches on paper. His chronically late colleague, Ira Stone (Casem AbuLughod) is also the office hypochondriac; he complains about a new malady each day. Like a boiler ready to explode, AbuLughod channels tremendous vocal power and bluster into the genius writer who drives the rest of the room crazy with his theatrics and tantrums. And even on a stage full of strong performers, Britton Rea threatens to steal each scene as the writer beset with worry — about taking care of his wife and kids, keeping his mistress happy and not offending his boss. He has perfect timing, a catalogue of fantastic facial expressions and some of the funniest bits in the play, which he plumbs to their full potential.

Unfortunately, the arc of the play is much more serious than a sketch this writers’ room would have produced. Max Prince, imbued with heart by John Jajewski, is hanging on to his show — and his life — by a thread. Downing copious amounts of alcohol and tranquilizers each night to keep his demons at bay, Prince’s career unravels as network executives interfere with his creative choices, his timeslot, his budget and his brand. His bizarre behavior increases as the show’s future dims.

As poignant as this struggle is, the play loses momentum as it goes on. The audience knows the TV show is doomed long before the impossibly slow final scene when it’s finally announced to the writing staff. (This was not aided in this production by an epic scene change.) And in contrast to the wacky antics and more developed male characters onstage, the two women in the show — a female writer who promptly gets pregnant and a ditzy secretary — are woefully underwritten.

In spite of these missteps, Laughter on the 23rd Floor does provide a great deal of laughter, with jokes wrapped up in an author’s nostalgia about a job that one character aptly describes as the most fun they’ll have in their lives.