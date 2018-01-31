Star-crossed lovers

× Expand Ross Zentner Pictured are Marcus Truschinski and Andrea San Miguel.

Is our existence singular and unique, or is it possible that we exist in multiple universes? If we exist in infinity, anything and everything can happen. It does in Constellations, a mind-blowing Theatre LILA production playing through Feb. 4 at the Fredric March Play Circle at UW Memorial Union.

Nick Payne’s play is staged in the round, in a purple haze, with the audience surrounding a graded round platform. On that empty stage, many versions of a possible relationship take place. Marianne (Andrea San Miguel) tries out an awkward greeting on Roland (Marcus Truschinski), a guest at a barbeque. Is he married? Does he have a girlfriend? Is he interested in her? Will they come together, stay together? Can they forgive transgressions and love each other despite terrible obstacles? The answer is always yes and no in this confusing and fascinating play where the narrative thread is the colliding of two humans, in infinite combinations.

Marianne is a scientist, researching theoretical physics, string theory and the idea of a “multiverse.” Roland’s a beekeeper, and whether he’s available or not, he’s definitely intrigued by her. Sometimes the courtship ends abruptly with rejection. Other times, it continues through the weeks (or is it months or years?), as the two individuals wind their lives together with gestures and words — creating a connection that transcends time and space.

Playwright Nick Payne is a hot property right now; Jake Gyllenhaal and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) have both starred in productions of Constellations. In the hands of lesser actors, this play could become tedious — an improv exercise, or a pretentious demonstration of acting chops. But under the expert direction of Tyler Marchant, San Miguel and Truschinski (both experienced American Players Theatre actors) nail it — again and again.

They deliver shape-shifting performances without even a change of lighting to denote a different storyline. Sometimes they are awkward, delivering jokes to each other that don’t land, pickup lines that fall flat. When they fall for each other, they fall hard, with an onstage chemistry that has you on the edge of your seat rooting for them to touch. But then a loving remark is left hanging, unrequited. They lash out, they cringe, they cry and crumple. Sometimes one line is all it takes to unravel a relationship that has been building for years. And when a terrible diagnosis leaves Marianne struggling to find words, Roland’s anguish is palpable.

Theatre LILA is still a relative newcomer to Madison, but once again, the company has demonstrated that there is more than enough room in our market for high-quality stage works. If you are a fan of Groundhog Day or, more recently, the TV show Black Mirror, snatch up a scarce ticket to Constellations and prepare to launch.