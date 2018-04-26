Feeling blue? Or orange?

The organizers are calling it a “color journey involving all the senses.” Chroma, an interdisciplinary, multimedia installation, is scheduled to take over the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art April 27 from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The curators paired local artists with Madison-area design companies for most installations. Each of the show’s six pieces will take on its own spectrum color, with the goal of creating a series of chromatic singular environments, according to Annik Dupaty, the museum’s director of events and volunteers. Guides will be on hand to escort guests through each of the show’s chromatic atmospheres.

Multiple MMoCA spaces are slated for inclusion — some unexpected, such as the museum’s lecture hall, lobby and second-floor landing.

One piece is crafted by artist Jan Brugger; inspired by green-screen technology and color television, it sets the MMoCA gallery space awash in verdant hues.

Things don’t end at the visual level, however, as Chroma is slated to include live DJ sets, dancing, body painting and even chromaticity-themed drinks.