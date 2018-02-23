The canvas is waiting

With nearly 100 life-size Bucky Badgers ready to be painted and paraded around Madison, we know Dane County has the means to support public art. And we know the community interest is there, because every time a new mural goes up on Willy Street, photos flood Instagram. But most of us agree that when it comes to public art, Madison should step up its game.

A Feb. 21 Cap Times Talk at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art brought together a panel of community artists and art educators to discuss the question “How can Madison can get better public art?” The panel members agreed that artists, local organizations and city government need to work together proactively to help link artists with opportunities and funding.

Cap Times arts writer Lindsay Christians moderated the panel, which also included Kelly Parks Snider, artist and cofounder of Project Girl; Mark Fraire, director of Dane Arts; Karin Wolf, arts program administrator for the City of Madison; and Faisal Abdu’Allah, creative arts community faculty director for UW-Madison’s Arts Institute.

It starts with the artists being more vocal and present in the community, Fraire said. “We need to be on boards, commissions, run for public office,” Fraire added. “It depends on us to be more vocal to understand the process, raise money and make money.”

The panel also discussed fostering more partnership opportunities between artists and businesses and nonprofits. Private business owners should be encouraged to approach artists directly to commission works. When a business owner asked how to go about engaging with the arts community, an audience member chimed in: “With private money, anything is possible.”

That discussion led to some talk of how artists can maintain artistic control in commission situations. “If there are too many voices in the mix, the artist can be compromised,” Abdu’Allah said.

An arts-rich education helps young people grow up in a healthy environment, Parks Snider said, adding that arts education has been proven to reduce achievement gaps and fights. But she cautioned that young people should be included in the process of creating art, too. “Young people are tired of being bystanders,” Parks Snider said. “Getting young people engaged so their environment represents them and their community — that’s powerful.”

Wolf, who has long been a champion for Madison’s community of artists, says we need to set goals for support of public art, as it helps the city create an identity for the future. She says she can’t drive around Madison without identifying spots where public art could be. “You will get there if you set the goal,” says Wolf.

Judging by the reaction in the room when the Bucky Badger statues were discussed, it’s clear not everyone will be happy with every piece of public art. But whether you love it or hate it, public art often starts a conversation. Mission accomplished.