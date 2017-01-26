Cabin-fever freebies

Some people like Wisconsin winters; others just suffer through them. But this winter’s been a problem for both camps, with little in the way of good snow for outdoor enthusiasts and plenty of cold spells and icy conditions. If you’re counting the days ’til spring, these activities might offer a respite. And they don’t cost a dime, so you can put all your money toward a spring break trip somewhere warm.

Boots are a good idea regardless

Pull on your parka and watch for returning migratory birds, identify animal tracks, learn how frozen water sources still support life in the winter and search for the first signs of spring with weekly walks on Sunday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the UW Arboretum. No registration is necessary; meet at the Visitor Center.

Fighting Bob, a brass badger and more

Perhaps you’ve rushed in to the Capitol building to use the restroom during the Farmers’ Market or Concerts on the Square, but when’s the last time you took a close look inside this beautiful building? Tours of the Wisconsin Capitol are given multiple times daily (almost every hour on weekdays and Saturdays) and leave from the information desk. Details and a full schedule of tour times is available at legis.wisconsin.gov/about/visit.

Because, stuff

Make something with your own two hands with the Makers, Crafters and Doers series at the American Family Dream Bank. Every weekend this winter, the Dream Bank hosts a different DIY workshop, with all instruction and materials provided. Highlights include a Wisconsin-themed wood sign project on Jan. 29 and a pendant-making workshop on Feb. 19. Both of these workshops run from noon to 2 p.m. and are taught by local artists. Registration information and details are available at dreamfearlessly.com/dreambank.

Two words: short sleeves

The Bolz Conservatory at Olbrich Gardens offers a tropical vacation without the plane ticket. Filled with exotic flowers, plants, birds, a waterfall and fish-filled pond, visitors are enveloped in the sights, sounds and smells of a jungly paradise. With a relative humidity of 60 percent and a temperature range of 65-80 degrees, you’ll want to leave your wool sweater in the lobby. Admission to the Bolz Conservatory is free for everyone on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. (It’s $2, otherwise.)

× Expand Some folks like the snow.

Nice weather for penguins

Cold weather might make you want to hibernate, but many of the animals at the Henry Vilas Zoo are out and about all winter long. Some — like the polar bears and penguins — even seem especially happy to have some snow on the ground. Plenty of indoor exhibits allow you to warm up throughout your visit, and the tropical air of the aviary is an especially nice treat on a cold day. The Henry Vilas Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bend and stretch

Instead of going out for lunch, go inward. With a focus on stress relief, Lunchtime Yoga at Monona Terrace offers a perfect respite in the middle of the workday. Held Mondays and Thursdays through March 9, this class gives participants the chance to work on flexibility, balance and strength. These techniques will help you get through the rest of your day...and the rest of winter. This class is for yogis of all levels; just wear comfy clothes and bring a yoga mat.

Sing along

Kiddos bouncing off the walls? Every Saturday through April, the Overture Center offers performances on its Rotunda Stage exclusively for kids age 9 and under and their families. On Feb. 11, Yid Vicious heats things up with super-danceable Yiddish music. Madison’s beloved band the Gomers provide live accompaniment to “kid-powered” karaoke on March 4. Whether you perform or just watch, this is guaranteed to be a fun-filled, kid-driven musical extravaganza. Kids in the Rotunda performances are held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Saturday (1 p.m. performances are sign language-interpreted).

× Expand Bryce Richter/UW Madison Try broomball at Winter Carnival.

Turkey bowling is a thing

A few area festivals dare you to embrace winter instead of trying to escape it. Quirky activities abound at the Hoofers’ Winter Carnival at the UW Memorial Union on Feb. 4. Turkey bowling (which uses a frozen turkey in lieu of a bowling ball), curling with humans as pucks and ice golf are on this year’s line-up.

If there’s no snow, they’ll make some

For more traditional winter festivities, there’s the Madison Winter Festival Feb. 18-19. This year marks the festival’s relocation from its previous home on the Capitol Square to Elver Park, in connection with a new snowmaking initiative at the park. Ice skating, hockey, snow carving, ice castle building, fat tire biking, snowboarding and snowshoeing events are scheduled.

The Edgewater Hotel and Clean Lakes Alliance will again host the Frozen Assets Festival Feb. 3-5. Sleigh rides, a snowshoe run and an ice science lab are among the activities planned.

Ring of fire

The Lakeshore Nature Preserve stays open all winter long, and iconic Picnic Point is a perfect place for a winter bonfire. Fire rings may be reserved in advance (or just take your chances), and firewood is provided. Bring your friends, a thermos of hot cocoa and some marshmallows to toast. The preserve is open 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

× Expand Sector67’s iron pour will melt a heart or two.

Reuse, recycle

The eighth annual Pour’n Yer Heart Out community iron pour happens on Saturday, Feb. 11 in Sector67’s parking lot, located at 2100 Winnebago St. Two thousand pounds of old bath tubs, radiators and other pieces of junk will be melted down, poured into molds and made into art. The spectacle of glowing molten iron (it gets to temperatures over 2,600 degrees) will be complemented by music and food carts. More information at felionstudios.com/events.