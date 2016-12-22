Cover Coloring Contest

Isthmus Cover Coloring Contest

Rules and Regulations

This is a skill-based contest and chance plays no part in the determination of winning.

Contest is open to everyone.

Contest begins on Dec. 22, 2016

To enter, download and print image or color right on the print cover using any medium you'd like. Email a photo of the entry to rjaworski@isthmus.com with subject line, "Coloring Makes Me Smile."

Entry must include your full name, age (if 17 or under), telephone number and email address.

Entry must be received by midnight Dec. 31, 2016.

Limit one (1) entry per person.

All entries must be original and entirely created by the entrant.

There are no restrictions on what an entrant can use to color the image.

Entries will be judged by Isthmus staff on creativity, coloring skill and overall artistic ability.

One winner from each age group (4-7, 8-12, 13-17, 18 and older).

The decisions of the judges will be final and binding in all respects.

The winners will be contacted via email with details on or around January 2, 2017.

The prize for each age group is a $25 Gift Card to the Roman Candle.

Entries will be uploaded online and displayed.  

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

