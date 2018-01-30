RSVP for Year in Review: Olbrich's Horticultural Delights of 2017

press release: Every day in Olbrich's outdoor gardens is different, and the loveliest garden moments are often fleeting. During this inspirational presentation, Olbrich Horticulturist Erin Presley will share a "grab bag" of favorite plants, techniques, and garden experiences from the past year, as well as ideas from her two-week stint as a "guest gardener" at Chanticleer Garden in Pennsylvania. She will leave time to chat about implementing these ideas in your home garden, as you look ahead to an exciting year of gardening.

Tuesday, February 6, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: January 30

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-01