Join Us at 25 W Main St to Celebrate Industrious's Grand Opening!

Industrious is opening their doors and welcoming in the 1 Million Cups crew for the big day! They will be serving breakfast, coffee and MIMOSAS! Please note: We will not have the regularly scheduled presentation at the library.

When: Tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1

9am-10am

Where: Industrious - 25 W. Main St, Madison, WI - 5th Floor

press release: 1 Million Cups Madison, a free, weekly program for entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to an audience over coffee, will meet at the recently-renovated Madison Central Library (located at 201 W. Mifflin St.) at 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays.

About 1 Million Cups Madison: 1 Million Cups, started by the Kansas City-based Kauffman Foundation, is a free, weekly opportunity for local entrepreneurs and startups to engage over coffee each Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Its name is based on the idea that it takes one million cups of coffee to launch a startup. Startups of all varieties can apply to present their ideas, and anyone in the community who is interested can attend to listen, ask questions and offer advice.