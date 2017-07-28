10 String Symphony

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St. , Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

press release: Returning to the roots of Americana, 10 String Symphony are a modern take on old-time harmonies and twin fiddling. The band, comprised of Christian Sedelmyer and Rachel Baiman, were recently featured on NPR's list of "10 Inspired Collaborations Out of Music City". Christian, formerly of the pop band The Farewell Drifters, and Rachel, a singer-songwriter with a knack for banjo, combine their varying talents to form the unique sounds of 10 String Symphony. With an unmatched musical chemistry, the two bring an emotional connection to old-time music. 

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson 18 S. Water St. , Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin 53538

920-563-9391

