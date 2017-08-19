100 Days Show

Featuring the 100 day projects of artists, Christy Grace, Ashley Lusietto and Smere Tactics which can be viewed on Instagram.

Christy Grace designed 100 days of scribble sketch ( #100daysofscribblesketch) where people in her life made a scribble and she made the scribbles into illustrations. Ashley Lusietto made her 100 days of thread ( #100daysofthread) with embroidered pieces that include a mix of words, patterns, places and natural found objects. Smere Tactics created 100 days of controlled chaos (#100daysofcontrolledchaos) where she highlights her creative process in 4x4"spontaneous paintings and time lapse videos.

Reminiscent of the daily 100 day project itself this show will only be up for 1 day. It will also feature a variety of music, with cello by Megan Rhea, electronic music by Radish, acoustic folk/ pop by Geoff Wood and drums/ tambour by Adel Ardalan.

More detailed information is available on the event page.

August 19 1-9PM, Charlie's on Main, Oregon

To read more about the 100 days experience from Smere Tactics ( Sara Meredith) perspective check out his blog.