press release: Fontana Sports is thrilled to once again be partnering with Patagonia for a local grant program called 100% FOR THE PLANET supporting five local environmental non-profits with $15,000 in grants.

Fontana Sports is donating 100% of our Patagonia sales* up to $15,000 to five local environmental non-profits working to create positive change in our own backyards. With a deep respect for nature and a passion for outdoor pursuits, we're determined to empower our customers to make buying decisions that align with their strong environmental values. As we near the largest shopping day of the year in America and as people think generously about family and friends, we also want to help our customers show love to the planet.

For decades, Fontana Sports and Patagonia have proven that caring for our planet does not conflict with running a successful business and we all stand to benefit from a healthy environment – future generations too.

Make any Patagonia purchase at either of Fontana Sports two Madison locations or online at www.FontanaSports.com and choose which of five local environmental groups receive your 100% for the Planet donation. This program begins on Friday, November 16th at 10:00 am CT and runs through Sunday, November 26th, 2017 at 6:59 pm CT or until the $15,000 runs out.

According to Elizabeth Ganser, Fontana Sports Co-Owner and event organizer: “Last year Patagonia did this program on Black Friday at a national level and we wanted to bring it to our community on a local level. Let’s keep the grant funds raised in our community so we can create positive change in our own backyards.”

According to Elizabeth Ganser, Fontana Sports Co-Owner and event organizer: “We’d like to thank Patagonia for sponsoring the 100% FOR THE PLANET grant program here in Madison and their continued resolve to protect the planet we love. ”

Here are the five local environmental groups chosen as 100% for the Planet recipients:

Clean Lakes Alliance

Gathering Waters

Ice Age Trail Alliance

River Alliance

Southern Wisconsin Chapter of Trout Unlimited

Fontana Sports 100% FOR THE PLANET Details:

Location: Fontana Sports two Madison locations and www.FontanaSports.com

West: 231 Junction Road, Madison, WI, 53717, 608-833-9191

Downtown: 216 North Henry Street, Madison, WI, 53703, 608-257-5043

Date: Friday, November 16th through Sunday, November 26th, 2017 (or until the $15,000 runs out)