press release: 10,000 MANIACS will perform at The Palace Theater In The Dells, 564 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy S., Wisconsin Dells, on Friday, May 18th at 8:00 p.m. This event is open to patrons of all ages (no children under 2). Tickets are $39.95-$49.95. For more information call 608-253-4000 or visit dellspalace.com/.

Founded in1981 in Jamestown, NY, 10,000 Maniacs is one of the most enduring bands from the early "alternative rock" movement having released close to 20 albums, including 2015's Twice Told Tales and 2016's Playing Favorites, while consistently touring the U.S. and abroad. This multi-platinum band still receives rave reviews of their live perfomances.

While 2017 marked the the 30 year anniversary of the release of 10,000 Maniacs' critically acclaimed, break-out album, In My Tribe, which Rolling Stone Magazine included in their "100 Best Albums Of The Eighties", 2018 marks 3 significant anniversaries for the band. It was 25 years ago in 1993 that that 10,000 Maniacs made their iconic performance on MTV's "Unplugged"; the released recording would go on to sell millions of copies. Later, in that same year, Mary Ramsey, a backing vocalist on “Unplugged,” began her tenure as lead singer for the band. And 2018 marks the 35th anniversary of the release of their first full-length recording, Secrets of the I Ching, which caught the attention of BBC radio legend John Peel, who brought the band to the attention of millions of listeners worldwide. To celebrate these milestones on their 2018 tour, 10,000 Maniacs will play select acoustic sets including songs from Secrets of the I Ching and MTV Unplugged as well as their hit songs.

10,000 Maniacs include: Mary Ramsey, lead Vocals, viola; Steven Gustafson, bass guitar; Dennis Drew, keyboard; Jeff Erickson, guitar; John Lombardo, guitar; and Jerome Augustyniak, drums.