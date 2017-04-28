13 Artists Talking (Separately)

Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Thirteen graduate students from the UW-Madison Art Department will each give a five minute artist talk, presenting their current work, at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Ranging from illustration, painting, and printmaking to glass, sculpture and conceptual work, this dynamic and multi-disciplinary ensemble will offer an entertaining and illuminating perspective on the role of contemporary art and art practices today.

