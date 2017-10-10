press release: Come for a screening of 13th, a documentary on mass incarceration in America, followed by a discussion led by elder, Andrea Lawson. This film is a searing call to action and will especially appeal to those who are social justice minded.

*Please be advised: this film takes a candid look at racial bias and includes real footage of violence, cursing, and difficult subject matters. Common Sense Media labels this as suitable for 16+ years in age.

This event is completely free and open to the public.