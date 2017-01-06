press release: Connect with the Madison community in a conversation about the acclaimed documentary that takes an in-depth look at the prison system in the United States and how it reveals the nation's history of racial inequality.

More information on the film can be found here: https://www.netflix.com/title/80091741.

Thursday, January 26, 2017, 7-9pm, Fountain of Life Family Worship Center

For more information or to volunteer, email Angela Fitzgerald (JA Mobilization Coordinator) at afitzgerald@nehemiah.org