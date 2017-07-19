press release:

JUL 13 – AUG 27, 2017

These portraits honor and humanize the people impacted by Wisconsin’s flawed criminal justice system. Artists of the Atwood Atelier and project organizer Pat Dillon collaborate in these stories and portraits painted from life. Faces of Incarceration aims to contribute to current conversations about race, justice, and inequity.

This summer Overture Galleries will host a series of events investigating the American prison industry.

13th Movie Screening | WED, JUL 19, 6:30 PM

Captured: Panel Discussion | WED, JUL 26, 6:30 PM

Milwaukee 53206 Movie Screening | THU AUG 24, 6 PM