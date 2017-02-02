press release: Justified Art! and GSAFE will host a free, public screening of the acclaimed documentary 13TH by director Ava DuVernay in the Atrium at UW South Madison Partnership onThursday, February 2 at 6pm.

Centered on race in the United States criminal justice system, the film is titled after the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which outlawed slavery (unless as punishment for a crime). DuVernay's documentary argues that slavery is being effectively perpetuated through mass incarceration.

6pm doors; 6:30 show time, Light refreshments provided.

Film runs 1 hr 40 min, followed by discussion

UW South Madison Partnership, The Atrium, 2312 S. Park St.