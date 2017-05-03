2nd Floor, Surgical Waiting, through June 3/

press release:

This exhibit of work by 14 South Artists members is primarily two-dimensional work such as watercolor paintings and photography. At least one of our bead jewelry artists is also showing her work. The 14 South Artists group also includes artists with a wide variety of mediums, such as wood carving, metal sculptures, various jewelry techniques, glass and fiber work, as well as traditional painters and photographers.