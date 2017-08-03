2017 Solar Eclipse

press release:

On Monday, August 21, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the continental United States, stretching from the Southwest to the upper Northeast, including our area. Get ready for the upcoming eclipse with Kevin Joestgen, Madison and Milwaukee area Solar System Ambassador, at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, August 3, from 7 to 8 p.m. Joestgen will discuss what defines an eclipse, the best locations in which to view this one, and ways to safely watch it.

The Solar System Ambassadors Program (SSA) is a public engagement program that works with motivated volunteers across the nation. These volunteers communicate the excitement of space exploration missions and information about recent discoveries to people in their local communities. SSA is sponsored by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, an operating division of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) and a lead research and development center for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.