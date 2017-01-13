2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update

to Google Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00 iCalendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00

RSVP

press release: What do you love about Madison’s parks and open spaces?    What would you like to change?    What would improve them for future generations?

The City of Madison Parks Division is looking for input from the community to guide the 2018-2022 Park and Open Space Plan Update!  Madison Parks is hosting five visioning sessions to help define community values that will guide this plan update.

PLEASE REGISTER WITH EVENTBRITE FOR THE COMMUNITY VISIONING SESSIONS.

Community Visioning Session #1

Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.  

Community Visioning Session #2

Monday, February 6, 2017, 5:30 - 8:30 PM, Whitehorse Middle School - Library Media Center, 218 Schenk St.

Community Visioning Session #3

Monday, February 13, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM

The Village on Park - The Atrium Community Room, 2300 S. Park St.

Community Visioning Session #4

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM, Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd.

Community Visioning Session #5

Thursday, March 23, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM, Central Library - Meeting Rooms 301 & 302, 201 W. Mifflin St.

Info

Public Meetings
Recreation & Games

RSVP

to Google Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00 iCalendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-01-31 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-06 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-13 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-13 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-13 17:30:00 iCalendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-02-13 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-01 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-01 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-01 17:30:00 iCalendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-01 17:30:00 to Google Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-23 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-23 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-23 17:30:00 iCalendar - 2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update - 2017-03-23 17:30:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Friday

January 13, 2017

Saturday

January 14, 2017

Sunday

January 15, 2017

Monday

January 16, 2017

Tuesday

January 17, 2017

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer