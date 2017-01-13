2018-2022 Park & Open Space Plan Update

press release: What do you love about Madison’s parks and open spaces? What would you like to change? What would improve them for future generations?

The City of Madison Parks Division is looking for input from the community to guide the 2018-2022 Park and Open Space Plan Update! Madison Parks is hosting five visioning sessions to help define community values that will guide this plan update.

PLEASE REGISTER WITH EVENTBRITE FOR THE COMMUNITY VISIONING SESSIONS.

Community Visioning Session #1

Tuesday, January 31, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

Community Visioning Session #2

Monday, February 6, 2017, 5:30 - 8:30 PM, Whitehorse Middle School - Library Media Center, 218 Schenk St.

Community Visioning Session #3

Monday, February 13, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM

The Village on Park - The Atrium Community Room, 2300 S. Park St.

Community Visioning Session #4

Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM, Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd.

Community Visioning Session #5

Thursday, March 23, 2017, 5:30 - 8:00 PM, Central Library - Meeting Rooms 301 & 302, 201 W. Mifflin St.