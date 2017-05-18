25 Banner Years: A Celebration of Student Artists

press release: The public is invited to a special reception at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., honoring the Verona Area School District students whose artwork was chosen to be displayed on Verona’s street banners.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Verona Area Education Foundation, in partnership with the City of Verona and Verona Area School District, sponsored the street banner program. With the theme of “Hometown USA,” this inaugural project will feature 40 student works reproduced on street banners hung on East Verona Avenue this spring.

The artists will receive a certificate acknowledging their achievement, and a copy of each banner will be displayed. Banners will remain on display at the library through May 30. Copies will then be auctioned off. Artists and their families can buy their student’s banner for $150 without having to participate in the online auction by bringing a check made out to VAEF to the reception.

Proceeds from banner sales will allow the banner program to continue in future years and benefit VAEF’s grant program, which provides funds to teachers and staff for special projects that involve creativity, community ties, and building leadership skills. It is a non-profit organization that exists on donations and volunteer help.

Refreshments for the reception will be provided by local businesses. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.