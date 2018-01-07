press release: The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the “tenor genre” – their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is like Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall! It has been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo, and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be The 3 Redneck Tenors. Top finalists on “America’s Got Talent,” the 3 Redneck Tenors have been thrilling audiences since 2006.

These boys have seen it all, sing it all, and make us laugh ’till we double over, reminding us that in life, it is not just the destination, it’s the journey. Get ready for one side splitting ride as we go on an excursion only the 3 Redneck Tenors could have had… delighting audiences with their vocal prowess and a smorgasbord of songs and music ranging from Gospel, to Country, to Broadway, Pop, and Classical.