Here We are Again – More from the 3150 Studio Artists

Exhibit on view August 2-30

Verona Public Library

The exhibit Here We are Again – More from the 3150 Studio Artists will be on view at the Verona Public Library from August 2 through August 30. Take a look at new works by the 3150 Studio Artists. They’ll also present some design elements they‘ve recently explored.

3150 Studio Artists are a group of dedicated mixed media, fiber, and surface design artists. Using a wide spectrum of materials and techniques, the artists experiment with fabric, paint, dye, and recycled items in their artwork.

The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street. For information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180.