press release: Pro wrestling fans can get in the ring this July with upcoming wrestling documentary starring former world champions Bret Hart and “Superstar” Billy Graham - “350 Days.” The documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the grueling life they led on the road and the effect that lifestyle had on their marriages, family, physical and mental health. Featuring Greg Valentine, Tito Santana, Paul “Mr. Wonderful” Orndorff, Abdullah The Butcher, Wendi Richter, Bill Eadie, Nikolai Volkoff, Lanny Poffo, Stan Hansen, Angelo Mosca, Lex Luger, and more, the event also includes some of the last interviews ever done with George “The Animal” Steele, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, Ox Baker, The Wolfman, “Pretty Boy” Larry Sharpe, Don Fargo, and Angelo Savoldi. Additionally, at this special one-night event, attendees will view an exclusive introduction and interview with legendary wrestling manager JJ Dillon of The Four Horsemen to discuss the impact of the film and the current state of professional wrestling.

Presented by Fathom Events, Rivalry Championship Wrestling, and Happy Fish Productions, “350 Days” will be shown in more than 450 U.S. cinemas on Thursday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. (local time).