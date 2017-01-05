3D Rarities

press release:

USA | DCP | 94 min.

This fun and wild program presents new digital restorations of several unique and entertaining 3-D short films from the late silent era through 3-D’s first golden age in the 1950s. The lineup includes 3-D footage of an actual atomic bomb test in Doom Town (1953); kiddie cartoon icon Casper the Friendly Ghost in Boo Moon (1953); New Dimensions (aka Motor Rhythm), the first full color 3-D short made for the 1940 World’s Fair in New York City; plus vaudeville comics, burlesque dancers, trailers for The Maze and It Came from Outer Space and so much more!

Cinematheque in 3-D!

From January 26-29, we are literally in your face with the launch of our calendar: thanks to temporarily installed equipment we will present the first digital 3-D screenings in the Cinematheque’s history. Comin’ at ya will be several features and shorts from the first flourishing of stereoscopic cinema to the golden age of the early 1950s. We have also included a few highlights from 3-D’s recent resurgence that demonstrate the growing versatility of the process. 3-D glasses will be provided at each screening, and since all of our screenings are free, there will be no 3-D surcharge!