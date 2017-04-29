3rd Sign & Untitled Art Tap Spotlight

World of Beer, Middleton 8225 Greenway Blvd. Ste 140, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Featuring four beers from 3rd Sign and two beers from Untitled Art, including two infused/randalized. Rep here 5-7 pm. All day.

World of Beer, Middleton 8225 Greenway Blvd. Ste 140, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-833-5400

