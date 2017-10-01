RSVP for 4-H National Youth Science Day

press release:

Thursday, October 5, 2017, 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Room AB, 5201 Fen Oak Drive

Join the 2017 National Science Challenge and explore the engineering design process of building a wearable technology prototype that gathers data to help solve a real-world problem. Test out your prototype with National Guard physical fitness challenges and the UW-Extension blender bike!

Who can participate? This event is suitable for any youth in 4th – 12th grade.

Register using this link by October 1: https:// nationalyouthscienceday. eventbrite.com

Event co-hosted by Dane County UW-Extension 4-H Youth Development and

Wisconsin National Guard Child and Youth Program.

Requests for reasonable accommodations for disabilities or limitations should be made prior to the date of the event. Please do so as early as possible prior to the event so that proper arrangements can be made. Requests are kept confidential.