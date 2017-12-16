48 Hour Film Project Screening

press release: The 48 Hour Film Project - Madison will host a free showing of 25 short films from the last five years of the competition on Saturday, December 16, from 11:30 AM - 4:30 PM at Central Library.

The selected films will be shown in thematic blocks such as drama, thriller, comedy & more, including Best Film winners for each of those years.

The Madison chapter of the international 48-Hour Film Project brings teams of local filmmakers together for one weekend, in which they write, shoot, edit and finish a four- to seven-minute film. Each team is given specific parameters like genres and particular elements that must be included in their films. Every aspect of the film-making process is completed by the teams within that minuscule amount of time.

Members of the public are invited to view any and all of the 25 film screenings, no tickets required. Doors will open at 11:30 AM on Central Library’s third floor. Films will be shown until 4:30 PM with short breaks and discussions after each block of films.