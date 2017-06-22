48 Hour Film Project Screening

press release: The screening for the Madison arm of the international 48Hour Film Project. It is the world's oldest and largest timed filmmaking competition. If you want the real deal, this is it. The 48Hour Film Project is all about creativity and fun. It's also about community. For years the 48Hour Film Project has been helping local creative people connect to make films. This screening allows the film-goer to become part of that community. Join us for a night of local short films and a chance to talk with the film makers.

The screening will be broken into two blocks: Group A at 6:00 pm

and Group B at 8:00 pm. Each Group requires a separate ticket.

Starting at 5:00 pm we will be gathering in the upstairs lounge for an informal celebration. and mixer. All filmmakers and film fans are invited to attend. Invite your family to meet you there before the screening or enjoy a job well done with your crew after you've all seen the results of your labor. The lounge will be available until the AMC closes after the Group B Screening.