"Fear and Gratitude" group exhibit, 10/28-12/31, Social Justice Center-Jackie Macaulay Gallery (reception 5-9 pm, 10/28).

press release:

Fear rules us these days as we are told by our churches and lifestyle gurus to be mindful, to be grateful. Is gratitude truly the antidote to fear? Is fear the impetus for gratitude?

Join 608 Arts collective of media, performing and word artists as they consider the power and the intersection of fear and gratitude. Mixed media, music, video, spoken and unusual arts explore what fear and gratitude have done for us and our world.

608 Arts cofounder Char Devos offers her mix of media insights on our local and national culture. Cofounder and word artist Sariah Daine provokes introspection with her unexpected performances and creates masks of her thoughts. Stacy Stone designs the fabric of resistance and Marissa Recker explores societal relationships. Guest artists and musicians bring additional perspectives and -- as always – We hope gallery goers make their own statement.