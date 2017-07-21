press release: “ MADISON”

Long before our city was chartered in 1856, Madison had a rich culture harmonizing natural landscape, religion, and society. As the capital city, its recent history has been one of exploring and expanding, of battling to negotiate civil liberties and the business of our agricultural heritage alongside our retail, tech and education futures.

Media, word and performance artists consider and share our city in all its charm, diversity, divisiveness and thought-provoking politics.

Featured artists:

Char Devos

Sariah Daine

Michael Dadtka

Brian Standing

SGNS

Scot W. Reid

Dana Romano

And More!!

opening: July 21 5 pm – 9 pm; On exhibit July 21 – October 2

Jackie Macaulay Gallery, The Social Justice Center, 1202 Williamson Street